The Enchanted Wind Now Available From Histria Kids

Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of The Enchanted Wind, written by Tanya Volkova and illustrated by Galia Zin’ko. The book is published by Histria Kids, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works for children, that both educate and entertain.

The story of The Enchanted Wind happened the day when Inka, angry with her mother, decided to hide from her, or even to leave completely. She wanted her mother to regret the quarrel and finally realize how it would be to live without her daughter.

“I’ll disappear! I don’t want such a mom!”- the girl hadn’t even finished this thought when her wish was granted. Inka found herself in an old swamp, and the Dark ones were already waiting for her in the thick fog. They were servants of wicked Fria – a bloodthirsty witch. Many years ago she had seized power in a land that used to be beautiful, called the Nameless Land, and was destroying the lives of all its residents.

The formerly blooming and colorful world had become a sullen, cold and lifeless place under Fria’s curse. All the magical creatures were suffering from fear and loneliness, hiding from the evil witch in their small, secluded burrows. No one could fight against the evil that had been let loose in the fairyland.

Inka had to be very brave to find her way back home from this inhospitable world – the way back to her mother. The incredible adventures test her courage to the limit. Her new friends help her discover her true nature and her good heart. And the magic captures the imagination of every reader.

If you miss reading about wonders and riddles, step into the pages of this book filled with enchanting illustrations by Galia Zin’ko, whose style is called “the children’s gothic” by her fans. Enjoy a brilliant fairy world and solve mysteries. If you pay attention and use your senses, you’ll feel the magic all around you. The author, Tanya Volkova, is a writer, editor, and also a mother of a wonderful girl, Inga, who adores fairy tales. She was the chief editor of several magazines and newspapers for over 10 years. The story is translated by Valeria Sedova.

The Enchanted Wind, 224 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-185-5, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook format.

