The Fletcher School at Tuffs University to extensively focus on Sustainable Business Education in Fall 2023

December 15, 2022 – The Fletcher School, the graduate school of global affairs at Tufts University, Massachusetts is now upgrading its popular Master of International Business (MIB) degree course to address the evolving requirements of both employers and students.

The comprehensive two-year residential master’s degree program will include an optional STEM-designated quantitative methods track in fall 2023 and will also focus on sustainable business training. The STEM track will serve as a rewarding opportunity for students pursuing a career in finance, data analytics, economics, consulting, and technology as well as for international graduates with global work experiences who wish to study and work in the United States.

Moreover, MIB graduates from outside the United States who pursue this track will garner the opportunity to qualify for an extra two-year STEM extension of their Post-Completion OPT work permission.

Holistically incorporating the paradigms of sustainability—Environment, Social, and Governance, the course has been meticulously framed to enable students to evolve as the change agents of tomorrow.

“Today’s challenges from inequality to climate change demand the private sector, government, and civil society working together to deliver solutions,” said Rachel Kyte, Dean at The Fletcher School. “Tomorrow’s leaders need strong business skills paired with a global, situational understanding, which they gain from studying international business at a global affairs school.”

Some of the salient features of the MIB degree course include-:

A two-year residential programme on Fletcher’s Boston-area campus

An international cohort of classmates and alumni

Two to five years of business experience preferred

No GRE/GMAT requirement

“The MIB program prepares the business and policy leaders the world sorely needs,” said Bhaskar Chakravorti, Dean of Global Business at The Fletcher School. “Our graduates understand the drivers of and barriers to sustainable development and can bring together the tools of finance, consulting, entrepreneurship, policy and the law to solve problems and make the buzz around ESG a real thing. With a brand new STEM track, the MIB degree will open doors for students from across the globe to pursue jobs and practical training in the U.S. while bringing data and technology to bear to make management decisions that sustain businesses while sustaining the planet and building equitable societies.’’

The deadlines for the application for MIB 2023 enrolment are as follows-: