The Great Indian Teacher Award’ at LEAD Global Conclave 2021

New Delhi, India: Prof. Prem Vrat, Pro-Chancellor; Professor of Eminence and Chief Mentor, The NorthCap University, Gurugram, has been awarded the prestigious ‘The Great Indian Teacher Award’ or #GITA Award at LEAD Global Conclave 2021. He was also a Guest of Honour on the occasion.

While celebrating Teachers’ Day 2021, GSRC, in association with the Indian Observer Post organized ‘LEAD Global Conclave2021’ on Saturday, Sept 4, 2021, at India International Centre, New Delhi. The theme of the conclave was ‘India@75 – Preparing for New Education Policy: Roadmap for Vision to Action’.

During the event, the #GITA award was conferred on many legendary personalities including Prof. Prem Vrat, Pro-Chancellor, NCU, Prof. Dr. Murali Manohar Joshi, Padma Vibhushan Prof. Dr. K Kasturirangan, Padma Vibhushan Prof. R.A. Mashelkar, Prof. K.K Aggarwal, Chairman, NBA, Padma Shri Dr. Shyam Singh Shashi, Prof. Ranbir Singh, Founder Vice-Chancellor, NLU, Delhi to name a few.

On the occasion, Prof. Prem Vrat, Pro-Chancellor; Professor of Eminence and Chief Mentor, The NorthCap University said, “I would like to thank the organizing committee of LEAD Global Conclave 2021 and GSRC for bestowing me with this prestigious award. Teaching has always been my passion. Right from the beginning of my career, my aim was to bring the best in the Indian Education System. This recognition further inspires me to keep forging ahead towards making India a global education hub.”

A celebrated researcher and academician, Prof. Vrat has also been awarded the prestigious Distinguished Educator Award at the first Indian Industrial Engineering & Operations Management (IEOM) Conference in Bangalore, India by IEOM Society International based in the USA.

Prof. Vrat has been associated with The NorthCap University since September 2011. Having extensive experience of more than 53 years in teaching, research, management development, and consultancy, he spearheaded numerous top universities and institutes across India. Prof. Vrat is an Honorary Professor at IIT Delhi and an AICTE- Distinguished Chair Professor.

He has published more than 504 research papers in reputed journals and proceedings of international and national conferences. He has authored/co-authored 7 books and completed five sponsored projects and 36 consultancy assignments.

Recipient of multiple awards and recognitions, Professor Vrat was conferred Doctor of Engineering (Honoris Causa) by Bundelkhand University; Distinguished Alumnus Award by IIT Kharagpur; Distinguished Service Award by IIT Delhi; Outstanding Contribution Award for National Development by IIT Delhi Alumni Association; Uttaranchal Ratan Award; Lillian Gilbreth Award; Dr. CM Jacob Gold Medal and 15 Best Paper medals/ prizes. Prof. Prem Vrat was honored with the National Systems Gold Medal by the Systems Society of India (SSI), and Honorary Membership of IIIE, the highest recognition by IIIE. SAE India Foundation bestowed on him the ‘Guru’ Award for his outstanding contributions.