The Great Robotics Summer Camp 2022 Launches in 25 Locations in India

India, 20 April, 2022: SP Robotic Works, an AI-based edutainment company that provides a platform for young children to learn, build and collaborate in some of the most sought-after technologies in India and around the world, announces “The Great Robotics Summer Camp 2022” from April 20th to May 30th, 2022. The Great Robotics Summer Camp 2022 is conducted at SP Robotics Maker Lab across 25 locations in India reaching the students of 10 Cities. It is one of India’s largest camps to inspire and engage children of age 7 to 17+ in STEM education, Robotics, Coding and Drone with interesting activities and take-away kits. The camp will serve as an insightful activity for children who intend to gain scientific knowledge and discover innovations. This summer camp is a perfect option and alternative to video games as the children continue to have fun coding robots and seeing them in action, in addition to a well-needed future career exposure. Students will be able to explore science and technology which allows them to discover their passion for the future.

There are two summer camp courses designed to suit the children by SP Robotics Maker Lab, Age 7+ offers Coding and Robotics combo, where they teach basic concepts of coding through scratch programming, concepts of loops, conditions and coding your own games. Also, learn and build your own robot by learning concepts of motors, how to control them and more. The Eligibility criteria for this course is 7+ years of age, no prior coding or robotics knowledge is required.

Another interesting course, 10+ is Code Advancers’ Camp which is of Android app coding and C programming with a robotic kit. They teach to code cool Apps like GPS based, game apps, coding your own robot with C programming from the basics such as variables, functions, and loops and making your robot automatic with sensors. The Eligibility criteria for this course is 10+ years of age, No prior coding or robotics knowledge is required.

Camp Duration: 2 weeks for 2 hrs/day

Strength/batch: Only 10

According to Sneha Priya Reddy, Co-founder, SP Robotic Works “Our aim is to build and support their dreams and creativity. Help kids in enhancing their ability to reason logically, problem solving and making judgements and focus on self-esteem perseverance”. She adds, “This is definitely a great start for triggering an interest towards STEM in your child. Our classes are smart classes powered by AI which is customised according to the kids speed and need. We are the pioneers in Robotics and Coding for Kids, which has a membership of 2 Lakh+ kids across India. Camps like this are crucial for kids after the Pandemic for them to have an Outdoor experience with a touch of fun and competition which is also helping to pave way for their career. We conduct these camps every year in different cities like Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad and more “.

About SP Robotics Maker Lab: As a most awarded Robotics Company, SP Robotics Maker Lab is India’s No: 1 Robotics and Coding Learning centres spread across 27 cities with 75+ branches serving more than 2 Lakh+ children. These centres are internationally accredited for their world-class infrastructure and best-in-class curriculum offered in Robotics, Coding, Drones and many more. These centres were setup by SP Robotic Works with an aim to reach every child and inspire them with science and technology and make them creators of tech, rather than just users of tech. SP Robotics Maker Lab students have achieved big in many forums, created world records, presented their creations in TED and their skills have helped them choose their right higher education too. The company also provides online learning from home if students prefer that!