The Green School Bangalore hosted the Hosachiguru Colorothon season 14

Banglore: The Green School Bangalore(TGSB) and The Bangalore School (TBS)-Whitefield held their most awaited Hosachiguru COLOROTHON —SEASON 14 event with a theme: Draw your imagination. The event was well appreciated by the parents, which led to 500+ participants, who had students from various schools and orphanages with full zeal. The objective of Colorothon is to rekindle the lost joy of drawing and painting, which involves kids and adults right from 3 to 90 years of age.

The TGSB & TBS teams have been working extremely hard each year to organise various multicultural and theme-based events to bring in awareness as well as encourage the student and parent community to showcase their talents. Recent cultural events under this banner were Talent Hunt & Cheshta, with the participation of 300+ & 1000+ viewers, respectively.

The Green School Bangalore, Whitefield is a zero-energy, zero-carbon, and zero-waste school designed from the most organic materials available, established in 2019 in order to function sustainably. The Director of both schools, Ms. Usha Iyer, highlighted the importance of such an event to promote the artistic abilities of each one of us. This painting competition will bring together people of all age groups and will help inspire our artistic love. The season colorothon 14 show was conducted live at the TGSB campus with a power-packed team of judges and with the gracious presence of our chief guest, Mrs. Adishree Bhatt, Director-Bhima Jewellers, Environmentalist, Activist & Socialist.

Through this artful event, TGSB also sought to raise funds in order to improve the facilities for the orphanage and underprivileged kids of the society who were also part of the colorothon. The 300 best paintings from the event collection will be chosen for an auction and the amount will be given to our charity partners to improve the facilities for the orphanage and underprivileged kids in society. Our CSR,value-in-kind and award partners involved were Bhima Jewelers, WEN India (NGO) & Nexus Mall, Whitefield.

TGSB seems to have achieved COLOROTHON’s aim of providing a limitless opportunity for imaginative thinking and in the process integrating social cause to raise awareness across all societal divisions. The entire team of TGSB & TBS proposed the vote of thanks appreciating the enthusiastic contribution of one and all present in making the event a great success.