The Hebrew University of Jerusalem invites applications for its International Start-Up 360 MBA program

For the past two decades the world has undergone an unprecedented technological revolution – one that has influenced almost every aspect of the way we live, work, and do business.Start-Ups – the small, innovative companies which creatively disrupt existing services and products – have played a key role in shaping this revolution, along with the new knowledge, theories and practices required to support the new ecosystem.

Offered by the Jerusalem Business School, the International Start-Up 360° MBA has been designed to give students the knowledge and skills required to successfully adapt to this new business reality.

Structured and designed in the hub of innovation and a booming hi-tech and start-up ecosystem, the students of the program gain more than they could through classroom learning alone. The value-added elements of the International Start-Up 360° MBA program include professional internships with leading Israeli VCs and start-ups, learning from and networking with internationally acclaimed experts, and taking part in real investment processes using tangible money.

Unlike the conventional MBAs that focus on how to build a new start-up, the International Start-Up 360° MBA focuses on the following three key aspects: entrepreneurs, investors and the ecosystem.Taught by experts in their field, who share cutting-edge academic knowledge, the program covers subjects such as:

· Entrepreneurship

· Strategy

· Finance

· Accounting

· Human Resources

· Marketing

· Operations

· Technology

Program delivery

Taught in English, the Start-Up 360 MBA is a unique, fully immersive 11-month MBAprogram. The program comprises of three semesters divided between first two semesters of a professional internship and the third semester of the Trans-disciplinary Innovation Program. The International Start-Up 360° MBA has two tracks:

· Non-Business Background Track

Basic Business Core Courses

Startup 360° Courses

Internship

Trans-disciplinary Innovation Program (TIP) – Summer Semester

· Business Background Track

Startup 360° Courses

Innovation Electives

Internship

Trans-disciplinary Innovation Program (TIP) – Summer Semester

Website:

https://imba.huji.ac.il/program

Admission process:

Students applying for the International Start-Up 360° MBA must do so via the Rothberg International School website.Once the student has registered themselves, they are required to fill out the application questionnaire online and upload the required documents. In addition, students can contact the university at contactfor further information.

Admission Cycle:

The admission cycle for the Start-Up 360 MBA is open for all international students with an application deadline of July 31st, 2021.

Admission Requirements:

The program is open to students with both business background as well as non-business background. The students are required to have an average of 82 or above (GPA of 3.2 or above) with a recommended band of 7 or above in IELTS (TOEFL > 90). Students are required to submit their GMAT/GRE score; however, the institute only takes the quantitative score of the tests into consideration and the minimum required score depends on the student’s GPA.