The Hebrew University of Jerusalem invites applications for its M.Sc. program in Viticulture and Enology

August 8, 2022: At the heart of every exhilarating wine are years of knowledge, experience, and hard work. The key to creating the next bottle of wine will be a true passion for knowing and understanding soil, climate, and local conditions. Offered by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem’s International School of Agricultural Sciences, the MSc program in Viticulture and Enology is curated to impart this knowledge comprehensively and in-depth, from the vineyard to the bottle.

First of its kind in Israel, this program is intended for wine connoisseurs, newcomers, and those already working in the industry, and for a new generation of skilled wine professionals who desire to take their place among the world's experts.

Program delivery

The M.Sc. in Viticulture and Enology is a two-year academic program (672 academic hours) leading to a Hebrew University of Jerusalem accredited degree. Classes are held two days per week, over four consecutive semesters. Practical work in vineyards may be carried out during school.

The program comprises scientific theory, practice in grape-growing, wine-making, and wine-tasting, and an internship in leading wine producers in Israel and overseas, which grants a specialization diploma in enology.

Taught entirely in English, the program focuses on thorough training in the fundamental sciences and comprehension of all the different processes related to grape production and winemaking.

Admission process:

Students applying for M.Sc. in Viticulture and Enology need to fill out the university’s application form and submit it to Ms. Mahyan Gon, at helenadahab@savion.huji.ac.il.

Admission Cycle:

The next batch of this program will start on March 16, 2023, and the registration deadline for the same is February 15, 2023, though students can apply by September 1, 2022, to receive the early bird registration discounts.

Admission Requirements:

The program is open to students with BA / BSc degrees from a recognized institution, in the field of life sciences, agricultural sciences, or similar fields. Graduates of other fields will be required to complete supplementary studies. Candidates who meet all of the requirements will be invited for an interview.

Participation in the Preparatory Program is mandatory for students lacking an academic background in specific subjects. The registration deadline is October 18, 2022, and it will commence on November 10, 2022.

Tuition:

Tuition for the program is INR 2168136.85, including a workshop abroad. There is an early registration discount of INR 45169.52 for those registering by September 1, 2022.