The Hebrew University of Jerusalem invites applications for its Med-Tech Innovation MBA Program

September 14, 2022: The International Med-Tech Innovation MBA has been designed to teach and train students/professionals from a spectrum of the biomedical sector – including biotechnology companies, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, medical devices, and innovation centers of hospitals.

The program will give students the knowledge and skills required to successfully adapt to a new world of business and healthcare; a world that is led by fast-changing technologies and fast-forming startups whose potential for success or failure lies in the hands of their leadership. It allows students to leverage their existing knowledge & skills, whilst acquiring new tools, extraordinary ways of thinking, and real-life experiences that would help them in handling emerging business trends in global markets and succeed in the modern business world – while in the ecosystem capital of the Start-Up Nation, and the hub of hi-tech innovation.

Program delivery

Taught entirely in English, the fully immersive one-year program runs over three consecutive semesters – fall, spring, and summer. It includes practical workshops, lectures from the industry, behind-the-scene tours of emerging startups, on-site visits to major technology companies, and interactive fireside group discussions alongside professional internships with leading Israeli VCs and MedTech startups.

Admission process:

Students applying for the Med-Tech Innovation MBA program must do so via the Rothberg International School website. After creating your profile, fill out the application questionnaire online and upload the required documents.

Admission Cycle:

The admission for the program is rolling.

Admission Requirements:

Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree from an institution accredited by the Hebrew University, with a GPA of 3.2 or above, or the equivalent on an Israeli scale (82 or above). The program looks only at the quantitative GMAT or GRE score. The minimum required GMAT or GRE score depends on the student’s GPA:

GMAT: Quantitative Scale: 6-51

The GMAT quantitative score and the GPA in Israeli terms must add up to at least 130.

For example, if GPA score in Israeli terms is a 88, then the student needs at least a 42 on the quantitative section of the GMAT.

GRE: Quantitative Scale: 130-170

Students are also required to submit an English proficiency level with a minimum TOEFL exam score of 90 and an ILETS score of 7 or above.

Tuition & Scholarships:

Tuition for the program is USD 32,500 (INR 2599650 approx).

In honor of the 30th anniversary of full diplomatic relations between Israel and India, the Hebrew University Business School is offering a 10% tuition scholarship to all MBA students from India.