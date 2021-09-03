The Iconic Zaha Haid Architects now represented on the board of World University of Design

New Delhi, September 1st, 2021: World University of Design takes a big leap into the world of architecture, strengthening its advisory arsenal by bringing on board Ms. Bidisha Sinha, the Senior Associate at Zaha Hadid Architects on the Board of Studies of its School of Planning and Architecture.

The architecture firm Zaha Hadid is known for their radical deconstructivist designs and for being able to build the unbuildable. Zaha Hadid herself has been called by names like ‘the Queen of the Curve’ or the ‘Mozart of Architecture’. She was the first woman to be awarded the Pritzker Architecture Prize, As the senior associate and having spent 15 long years at Zaha Hadid, Ar. Bidisha Sinha will not only be able to share with the students her enriching knowledge that she has acquired through her varied experience over the years but also the firsthand insights on new technologies and the new mantras that the architectural universe follows in current times, especially the pivotal concept of Digital Architecture which the world is revolving around.

With her appointment WUD has moved the bar up further, improvising in its own right, not competing with others but itself. This move underlines the passion and drive of the institute in marking higher benchmarks for other schools in the discipline to follow is bound to ensure a lasting impression on industry folks, students and educationists alike.

As an expert in trade and an evangelist of the discipline Bidisha has lectured and been part of jury panels in architecture and design schools in UK, USA and India. At ZHA she has personally delivered projects that have made a positive difference to the revitalization agenda of the programs associated with them. As she joins hands with WUD, Bidisha expresses herself as, “I am excited to be on board with the institute. I like to take up new challenges and I feel that one must never settle down in life! It is always good to move on, to learn and to pass on all that you have to budding youngsters. I have a vision where I see India as a Digital Architecture hub, providing plans for domestic giants and on the international front too. I am grateful that I can contribute to an apparently brighter future for the country.”

“It is a unique opportunity for us at the School of Architecture, WUD. Our students will be able to interact with someone with so much practical knowledge of the cutting edge of this discipline that they will clearly decipher what they want from their future. We are excited and looking at what times to come will have in store for us at the school”, says the Dean of School of Architecture, Dr. Shaleen Sharma.

Zaha Hadid Architects is Mecca in the world of Architecture and commands a great amount of reverence from industry folks. With over 950 projects across 44 countries to their credit, ZHA supports a staff strength of over 400 individuals and deals in all sectors creating transformative cultural, corporate, residential and other spaces keeping surroundings in sync with them.

The Vice Chancellor, Dr. Sanjay Gupta shared his views saying, “For WUD, the association with Ms. Bidisha Sinha is prestigious. She comes with a diverse on-ground experience in the field of architecture which will immensely benefit the students. Learning from a legend in person and interacting with her on a face to face basis will be a life changing experience for the students and might work as a catalyst for some to fast track their career glances and visions.”