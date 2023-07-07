The ‘Innovative Practices for Academic Excellence’ award won by Orchids The International School

New Delhi, 7th July 2023: Orchids The International School, one of the leading chains of k12 schools in India, has proven its excellence in evolving the education system by winning the ‘Innovative Practices for Academic Excellence’ award at the 26th World Education Awards 2023 organised by ELETS Technologies in Delhi on 6th July.

Orchids was selected for this category because of its consecutive introductions of innovative teaching and learning methodologies and for consistently introducing new-age learning methods and building a comprehensive educational system.

Receiving the award, Ms. Manisha Malhotra, Chief Academic Officer, Orchids The International School said, “Thank you so much ELETS for honouring us with this award/and recognising our efforts in innovative teaching practices. We at Orchids The International School focus on traditional values of teaching and learning through a modern approach, with constant updation of our curriculum and teaching methodologies our students get the opportunity to maximise their potential to learn.”

Elets World Education Awards are among the highest honours in the education sector and have been promoting excellence in education since 2011. It’s a symbol of your remarkable achievement in education and it denotes your game-changer spirit in the field.