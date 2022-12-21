The Institute of Occupational Training Services (IOTS) organized a seminar on Scope for Indian nurses in Britain and Europe

New Delhi : The Institute of Occupational Training Services (IOTS) organized a seminar at Sharda University on Scope for Indian nurses in Britain and Europe. Samir Bhattacharjee, business head (Overseas & UK) of the Institute of Occupational Training Services was the keynote speaker at the event. The seminar’s objective was to discuss the prospects available to Indian nurses abroad, along with qualifications and requirements.

While speaking at the seminar, Samir Bhattacharjee, business head (India & Overseas) of the Institute of Occupational Training Services (IOTS) said that, as per the official statistics of the National Health Service (NHS), approximately 40,000 registered nursing positions are unfilled in hospitals. The government had promised to hire 50,000 nurses by 2025, yet there are still many open positions.

He further said that nurses who want to work in the medical field overseas have a tonne of options in Britain. “Candidates who wish to work overseas frequently asked about the fluency of the language, the significance of IELTS, and whether they can obtain employment without IELTS, but the reality is that requirements vary from country to country” added Bhattacharjee. Giving an example of a European country, Malta, he explained that in addition to jobs, the government also offers the chance to learn the local language. This way, the applicant can manage his expenses and seek employment that doesn’t come with any financial obligations.

According to Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) data for 2021–22, there are 37,815 Indian nurses included on the list of those eligible to work in UK. In comparison, the figure was 17,730 four years ago and 28,192 last year. The Philippines continues to be the leading source country with 41,090 nurses whereas Nigeria ranks third with 7,256 registered nurses.