The Institution of Engineering and Technology confers the IET India Awards 2021

Bangalore, 2 May 2022: The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) conferred awards across various engineering verticals recognizing the exceptional contribution to the field. The awards were given across 7 categories, with entries open to industry, academia and not-for-profit organizations. The winners were as follows,

Mr. Nandan Nilekani – Philanthropist, entrepreneur and technology leader was awarded with Lifetime Achievement Award at the IET India Awards 2021.

Teamlease was awarded with the Engineering the Future of Work Award at the IET India Awards 2021.

Mr. Venkat Rajaraman, Founder and CEO of Cygni Energy was awarded with the Mobility Award at the IET India Awards 2021.

Stellapps Technologies Private Limited was awarded with the Future Tech Award at the IET India Awards 2021.

Mr. Tarun Mehta, Co-founder – Ather Energy was awarded with the Youth Engineering Icon of the Year award at the IET India Awards 2021.

Mr. Prasanna Bharathi, Assistant Professor – Miracle Engineering College and motivational speaker was awarded with the Volunteering Award at the IET India Awards 2021 for his contributions in the activities of the IET Chennai local network.

Ms. Naga Vara Aparna Akula, Scientist – CSIR-Central Scientific Instruments Organisation was awarded with the Young Woman Engineer Award at the IET India Awards 2021.

The IET India awards aim to recognise organizations and individuals that use multidisciplinary technologies to deliver large scale impact for businesses and industries, transform the way we work and pioneer new modes of ‘moving’ people or things. After a successful edition, the organisation is also gearing up for the IET India Awards 2022, to be opened in July this year. The awards will be conferred across 7 categories – The IET India Lifetime Achievement Award, The Youth Engineering Icon of the Year, IET India Young Woman Engineer Award, IET India Volunteering Award, IET India Future Tech Award, IET India Mobility Award and IET India Engineering the Future of Work Award.

“Last year, as we celebrated our 150th anniversary, we felt that there was no better way to mark the occasion in India than institute the IET India Awards. With this initiative, we celebrate change agents, difference makers and engineering champions who have truly transformed the face of Indian Industry, by using engineering to solve some of the country’s most pressing problems. After a fantastic first edition that featured innovators and organizations across India, we are looking forward to an even better response this year. We hope that the next edition of the awards will inspire even more engineers and technologists to channel this exciting age of innovation and emerging technologies towards creative solutions that create widespread impact not just in India, but globally”, says Mr. Shekhar Sanyal, Country Head and Director – IET India.

With increasing attention being drawn to India’s potential to become the world’s next technology innovation hub, the past years have seen remarkable feats and achievements by home-grown companies and individuals that have served to contribute greatly to national development and these awards work towards inspiring more such innovators and exciting work across the country.

Entries for the IET India Awards 2022 will be open from July, and further details will be announced on https://india.theiet.org/.