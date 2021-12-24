The Institution of Engineering and Technology launches Open Digital Innovation Working Group under its Future Tech Panel

Bengaluru, December 24th, 2021 – The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) India launched an Open Digital Innovation working group under the wings of its Future Tech panel. This working group will concentrate on digital engineering and technology innovations that will be used to address global issues.

Shekhar Sanyal, Director and Country Head, The IET, adds, “This working group aspires to be a trusted advisor and partner in digital innovations for government, industry, and academia. The goal of this new working group is to increase the digital engineering and technology innovation quotient of organizations and nation”.

“The four pillars of the Open Digital Innovation working group are 1) Digital Engineering and Technology Innovations Body of Knowledge (DETIBOK) 2) Digital Engineering and Technology Innovations Skill Development 3) Crowdsourcing digital platform to unlock the digital innovation potential of rural and urban India 4) Mentoring ecosystem for Digital Engineering & Technology Startups. We have very energetic and passionate senior volunteer leaders from various renowned organizations who have been working to nurture these pillars,” V Srinivasa Rao (VSR), Chairman, Open Digital Innovation Working Group, IET Said.

The new group’s focus areas are the engineering convergence handbook, thinking convergence handbook, technology convergence handbook, autonomous software engineering handbook, open digital innovation digital platform (CoInnovator), digital innovations thought leadership, templates, methods, frameworks, strategic alliances, digital engineering research projects and others.

The group had put in place a four-tiered operating model (volunteers) that included Think Tanks, Strategic Leadership (designing a three-year plan), Tactical Leadership (implementing an annual plan), and Operational Leadership (perform recurring tasks).

The beneficiaries of this working group are the government, industry, academia, start-ups, and students and IET Volunteers