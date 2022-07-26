The Kargil Divas Observed At Institute Of Hotel Management, Bhubaneswar

The Kargil Divas observed at the Institute of Hotel Management, VSS Nagar, and Bhubaneswar. To tribute to the brave Indian soldiers who fought and won the battle of Kargil in 1999. Major Padmapani Acharya, MVC (21 June 1969 – 28 June 1999) was an officer in the Indian Army. He was awarded the second highest Indian military honour, Maha Vir Chakra posthumously for his actions during the Kargil War on 28 June 1999. Martyr Major Padmapani Acharya was an alumini of IHM Bhubaneswar from the 1986-1989 batch. After IHM, Bhubaneswar Acharya graduated from the Officers Training Academy, Madras in 1993 and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant into the 2nd battalion, The Rajputana Rifles.

On this occasion a meeting was observed and IHM, Bhubaneswar library which officially renamed the name of Major Padmapani Acharya Memorial Library. Principal, IHM Bhubaneswar and old Alumni Sarada Ghosh described the student life of Major Padmapani Acharya. Assistant Director, India Tourism Bhubaneswar Sonia Tirkey encorage student to follow this great ideology and bravery of Saheed Acharya also she invites students to participate in large for “Azadi ka Amrit Mohastav “ and “ Har Ghar Triranga “ to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Independence Day. The Central Government is all ready to launch a massive campaign encouraging Indians to fly the national flag at their home.

Shri Pramathadhip Kara lecture of IHM Bhubaneswar and coordinator of YUVA PARYANTA CLUB coordinate the event and Abinash Dash, Librarian of institute gives vote of thank to all at the end of the event.