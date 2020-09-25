‘The Knowledge Review’ listed JK Lakshmipat University among Top 10 Best Universities to Watch in 2020

Jaipur, September 2020: The mélange of exponential academic quality, diversity, resilience and excellence have helped JK Lakshmipat University (JKLU), Jaipur to add another feather to their cap. The leading university has been featured in the US-based education journal The Knowledge Review Magazine’s coveted list of top 10 Best Universities to Watch in 2020.

In this issue entitled The 10 Best Universities to Watch in 2020, The Knowledge Review highlights few Indian colleges in India that offer online classes, are flexible, and industry-oriented. JKLU was selected to be included on the list based on the use of modern technology in shaping the curriculum and the use of innovative educational procedures and tools that help students develop the skills to establish successful careers.

Expressing happiness over the milestone Dr. RL Raina, Vice-Chancellor, JK Lakshmipat University said,” On seeing JKLU ranked among top universities of the country, I feel proud. JKLU is well prepared to create a new cadre of professionals from, and for, India, who will go on to create, manage and transform businesses and organizations. Our renewed effort to offer a contemporary and global education has been reaffirmed by strong and new partnerships, as well as a fresh blueprint for our curriculum and pedagogy.

To seed the curiosity towards the education and academics, JKLU has come up with a fresh blueprint of curriculum and pedagogy, giving students the opportunity to choose modular courses and the freedom to choose how they would like to spend the most valuable period of their lives. Seeing the world of business and jobs changing rapidly the University is initiating new ways of learning, as well as critical new skills to learn for students with an aim of providing Learning & Innovation at the intersection of design, engineering & management. Students here are inspired through diverse lectures by world-class visiting faculty and industry leaders including- Vikas Satwalekar Professor, Mentor and Ex-Director of NID Ahmedabad, Anil D Sahasrabudhe Chairman, All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE), Mrityunjay Athreya, Padma Bhushan amongst many from different walks of life and develop broad perspectives on issues that are important for the world.

The Knowledge Review is an international education magazine for universities, students, teachers, and parents offering news, blogs, articles, and courses from the best universities. Also providing job-information for career development, the magazine has listed those best educational institutes of the country, which develop study-environment and to make business students think like global leaders.

In addition to ranking JKLU, The Knowledge Review also featured a detailed profile of the university, stating that JK Lakshmipat University is “Transforming Students Into Leaders through Innovative Learning Pedagogy” They also detail the fundamentals on which the university was established, their various accreditations, and the various education programs offered by the university that meet the highest standards of education and learning.

The listing and university profile can be accessed using below links:

https://magazine.theknowledgereview.com/the-10-best-universities-to-watch-in-2020-february2020/#page=22