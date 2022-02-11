The Lexicon Kids are organizing a weekend event for the kids and their parents

x

Pune, February 11th: The Lexicon Kids, a chain of Pre-Schools by The Lexicon Group of Institutes, is organizing a weekend workshop on the 12th of February for the kids and their loved ones. The schools have reopened in Maharashtra from February 1st and the kids are excited about having this event at the school premises with their friends and family.

The Weekend with Love is a workshop for the kids to do some fun activities with their parents. The workshop is based on the idea of spending a day and doing fun-filled activities with your near and dear ones. Starting from t-shirt printing to making fridge magnets, photo frame decorations along with some culinary activities would keep the zeal and the enthusiasm of the kids going along. The workshop will also have some interesting games and tattoo making activities for the kids.

“Family is irreplaceable and is a constant throughout life. From an early age, it is family that sticks with us through all our ups and our downs. They’re there every step of the way, celebrating every birthday and every achievement. At Lexicon, we always encourage creating a special bonding for parents and children. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Lexicon Kids is hosting a special parent-child fun event to celebrate the purest form of love. We have planned activities like T-shirt painting, photo frame fridge magnet, and many other exciting games. We invite you to join us on Saturday, 12th February to create some core memories with your family- says- Deepti Sharma, Director- Lexicon Kids.”

The parents can get themselves registered to attend the workshop in their desired branch of the Lexicon Kids. The workshop will take place on Saturday, 12th February, from 10:00 AM onwards.