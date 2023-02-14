The Lost Diary of George Washington by Johnny Teague, Available Now from Histria Books

Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of The Lost Diary of George Washington by best-selling author, Johnny Teague. The book is published by Addison & Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction.

George Washington kept a diary throughout his life, except during the critical years of the Revolutionary War. The Lost Diary of George Washington fills that gap. In this meticulously researched work of historical fiction, you are invited to travel by horse with the General, stay in his quarters, hear what he thinks, weigh upon his decisions, listen to his prayers, and fight by his side. Sometimes he will sound redundant. You will realize this is because many of the problems he faced were repetitive. Sometimes there will be little action. This will bother you. Please keep in mind, it bothered him more. You will see him in anguish and distress. You will experience his frustrations. You will grieve because of those who betrayed him. You will be a fly on the wall as he strategizes with his men. You will see some of those strategies carried out, while others were not executed.

Even knowing the glorious outcome beforehand, you will see no possible way for victory to be had – until finally, it is. You will be surprised to learn that this stoic figure had an inner turmoil few have ever faced. In the end, because of his own writings, you will know General George Washington more for who he was, above and beyond what he did or what others have said. You will hear it from his lips, in his own words.

Dr. Johnny Teague is a pastor, author, and historian, having earned five degrees, culminating with a doctorate in exposition. He has also been a candidate for the United States House of Representatives. His other books include Preaching Your Way Out of a Mess, Living Your Way Out of the Mess, and The Lost Diary of Anne Frank.

The Lost Diary of George Washington, 598 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-200-5, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It is also available as an eBook.

