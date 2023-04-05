The Manipal School of Architecture and Planning (MSAP) hosted its annual college fest, Opus’23

Bengaluru, 5th April 2023: The Manipal School of Architecture and Planning (MSAP) organized the annual college fest, Opus’23, event was a grand success, with the gracious presence of Dignitaries and Officials from MAHE and outside. Dr. HS Ballal, the Pro-Chancellor of MAHE as the Chief Guest of OPUS ’23 appreciated the efforts of the MSAP team in organizing OPUS ‘23 and stressed the importance and encouraged Co-Curricular and extra-curricular activities in college life.

The Guest of Honour, Mr. Hakay Akshay Machhindra, IPS Superintendent of Police, Udupi graced the event in spite of his busy schedule. He added on to the points of Dr. HS Ballal, and urged the students to use their right to vote. He alleged that the creativity and innovation of students would develop the future of our Nation. Dr. Niti Nipun Sharma, Pro Vice Chancellor, MAHE, as the Guest of Honour stated the importance of Campus life which had been affected during Covid and expressed his happiness over OPUS’23.

The theme of the event was Masquerade, which was seen in the rich décor of the venue done up by the students and Director of MSAP, Dr. Nandineni Rama Devi, welcomed the Guests and audience cordially and elucidated the theme for OPUS’23 alongside the legacy and contributions of MSAP to community and society. Joint Director Dr. Pradeep G Kini graced the stage along with the Chief guest and Guests of honour. The faculty and students have been presented with awards for their achievements and are encouraged to grow in their professional careers.

OPUS’23 was mesmerising in the breath-taking venue of the New MSAP building and with the students and faculty learning about the importance of cultural events, co-curricular activities, extra-curricular activities, and most importantly, teamwork. OPUS ‘23 highlighted the creativity and hard work of the MSAP team and set up an excellent platform for students to showcase their talents and develop their leadership qualities and organizing capabilities and interpersonal skills.

The MSAP team deserves commendation for putting together such an impressive event, which showcased the talents of the students, and provided a valuable learning opportunity for the audience. Opus has set the bar high for future college fests and looks forward to enhancing this memorable experience in future too.

