The N.S.S. unit of K.P.B. Hinduja College of Commerce organizes Yog Sangam in association with Isha Foundation

Mumbai: The N.S.S. Unit of K.P.B. Hinduja College of Commerce, in collaboration with Isha Foundation, organized a remarkable event called “योग संगम” (Yoga Sangam) to commemorate International Yoga Day. The event took place at Hinduja College in Mumbai. The participants immersed themselves in various yoga asanas, or postures, with tremendous enthusiasm under the leadership of professional yoga instructors. The asanas combined gentle movements, stretches, and breathing exercises to create a harmonious flow of energy within each person. Participants gained an understanding of the significant practice of yoga in everyday life.