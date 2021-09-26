The new world of technology will be instrumental in bridging the gap in learning”, said Shri Surendra Nath Tripathy, Director General, Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) at SAI Thought Leadership series hosted by SAI International Education Group

Mumbai, September 25, 2021: SAI International Education Group, one of the leading education institutions of India today hosted the third chapter of SAI Thought Leadership, a series of discussion sessions with a focus on the development of the nation. Shri Surendra Nath Tripathy, Director General, Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) graced the occasion as the esteemed speaker along with Dr. Silpi Sahoo, Chairperson, SAI International Education Group. The topic of discussion for the session was “Changing Role of Governance Post Covid” which focused on the emphasis on digital transformation for ease of living.

The brainchild of late Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, Founder Chairman, SAI International Education Group, SAI Thought Leadership is a vital learning platform where luminaries, each a leader of prominence and trend setter in their own field, engage in deliberation on a plethora of relevant issues and subjects with a focus on the holistic development of the individuals and the nation. The erudite speakers, via their deeply enriching talks will not just develop civic competences, regulate thought processes but act as pathfinders and problem solvers. Each session will be followed by a stimulating face to face conversation between the esteemed speaker and Dr. Silpi Sahoo, Chairperson, SAI International Education Group.

Speaking on the session Shri Surendra Nath Tripathy, Director General, Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) addressed the need to bridge the digital divide between urban and rural areas to bring a holistic change in the education system. He explained, “We all know that the students were away from Class 1 to 12 for around 500 days. I would certainly suggest that now that schools are opening, to access two things. We need to understand what the Class 6 students remember from class 4. The first thirty to forty days, the teachers must invest in bridging that gap that the 500 days have brought about.”

Remarking on the need to upskill the educators through leveraging technology, he added saying “Teachers are the backbone of the education system. This is the age of experiential learning. We need to convert all our teachers from Adhyapak to Guru as they have the power to change people’s lives. This process will driven by technology. The pedagogy of child education needs to be understood by the teacher first. I would encourage all the teachers to use the current technology and tools to upgrade the learning process.

Addressing the question on the long-term goals for digital transformation post covid, Shri Tripathi said “What would have happened in a decade, happened in a span of 3 months. When things have changed, we cannot suddenly create 1000 teachers. Changing the mindset of policy makers and converting their ideologies can only be possible with digital transformation. Education sector is going for a major shift. The time has come to develop a universal education standard throughout the country. Technology and AI will play a big role in shaping the child’s future.”

Dr. Silpi Sahoo humbly expressed her gratitude on behalf of all the participants to Shri Surendra Nath Tripathi for highlighting the role technology will play in shaping the future of education in India. As one of the leading educational institutions of India, the prime focus for SAI International Education Group has been to bring about a radical change in the education dimension by fostering a community of educators, parents, students and institutions, in a bid to make education more relevant in these changing times. Therefore, in accordance with the National Education Policy, the genesis of SAI Thought Leadership took shape with the vision to inspire leaders who have withstood the test of time, armed with a heightened sense of equanimity. The SAI Thought Leadership is an excellent occasion where the keynote speakers show a sense of solidarity, to give something back to society, by playing an integral part that leads to enrichment of the audience.

SAI International a leading educational group began a pioneering revolution in the K-12 and undergraduate educational scenario of Odisha. The group is led by the Founder& Mentor, Lt Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, a passionate Edupreneur, pursuing his dreams for the enhancement of education sector. It encompasses SAI International School, SAI Angan, SAI International College of Commerce and SAI International Residential School. The group strives to be one of the finest centers of learning and knowledge in the country, creating world class leaders endowed with Indian values and global outlook.