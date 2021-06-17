The NorthCap University Joins the Cintana Alliance to Bring a Dynamic Higher Education Experience to National Capital Region of India

Gurugram, India – June 17th 2021 – The NorthCap University (NCU) has joined the Cintana Alliance, a global network of ambitious universities working together with Arizona State University (ASU) to build and scale high-quality academic programs that respond to their countries’ economic needs. This partnership will enable NCU to embrace the Indian Government’s New Education Policy (NEP) 2020: digital transformation of education, enhanced curricula, new innovative programs, and expanded research collaborations.

The higher education system in India is the second largest in the world and is undergoing a transformation as part of NEP 2020, with an ambitious plan to achieve a Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) of 50% by 2035, up from 26.3% in 2018. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a powerful catalyst of change in an already evolving global education landscape where technology has become a key enabler. Around the world, students have benefited from the ability to access high-quality courses designed with a global outlook while studying in their home countries.

The current competitive environment also raises the need for students to be well-versed in digital skills, which have become essential for careers in the 21st-century. NCU’s unique three-pillared partnership with ASU and Cintana Education will benefit NCU students by empowering them with a global vision, innovative learning models, and must-have digital skills.

By joining the Alliance and integrating with ASU, NCU’s curriculum and student learning experiences will become more global. This will benefit students by giving them a broader and more well rounded set of skills and perspectives which will increase their competitiveness and preparedness in their future careers.

Named the most innovative university in the U.S. by U.S. News and World Report for the last six years, and one of the world’s most prestigious universities by Times Higher Education, ASU is home to the largest engineering college in the United States. The Master of Global Management at ASU’s Thunderbird School of Global Management is also ranked first in the Times Higher Education-Wall Street Journal rankings.

Announcing the partnership, Prof (Dr.) Milind Padalkar, Pro Chancellor – NCU said, “This year, The NorthCap University celebrates its silver jubilee anniversary, marking 25 years of providing high-quality education to its students in India. We are excited to embark on this new journey with ASU and Cintana. Our strategic three-way partnership is based on solid collaboration focusing on academics, research, and digital transformation. The new association will hugely benefit NCU students, faculty, and the larger innovation ecosystem in India.”

This collaboration will also benefit the NCU faculty, as it brings them high-quality professional development programs and opportunities for joint research with ASU and other partner universities across the globe. In addition, various schools at NCU can forge deep connections with top-ranked ASU schools such as the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering, the W. P. Carey School of Business, and ASU’s Thunderbird School of Global Management.

In addition, NCU will also make significant investments to create a smart campus powered by a digitally-enhanced learning environment, which provides an optimal learning experience, catering to the needs of students and faculty members.

“In many regions of the world, a quality education is hard to find. Yet, innovative, dynamic, exceptional education can be a catalyst for the kind of social, economic, and cultural development that is critical to the future of our global community. As a member of the Cintana Alliance, NCU will work alongside ASU and other institutions from around the world as they collectively support students, faculty, and community development,” said Julia Rosen, Vice President of Global Academic Initiatives at Arizona State University.

The Cintana Alliance was established through a partnership between Cintana Education and Arizona State University. Cintana Alliance members benefit from access to Arizona State University’s resources such as curricula, expertise in digital learning, insights into how to build world-class research programs, and coordinated degrees such as pathways and accelerated masters that enable students to earn an ASU credential or degree. In close collaboration with ASU, Cintana will be providing NCU with best practices in strategy, technology, and management through its team of experts who have decades of experience in building and growing universities around the world.

“We are thrilled to welcome The NorthCap University to the Cintana Alliance. NCU is a well respected university in Haryana and the National Capital Region, strategically located in Gurugram. NCU’s ambition to drive impact through scale and innovation, commitment to high standards, and numerous accomplishments have greatly impressed us over the last 25 years,” said Douglas L. Becker, Founder and Chairman of Cintana Education. “Being in the National Capital Region (NCR) – and specifically in Gurugram – adds to its advantages as it is one of India’s prime locations with the presence of the largest multinational hubs and startups. It enhances the institution’s expansion potential, positioning its next chapter as one of growth and innovation. Through this collaboration, we are excited to bring world-class education to India.”