The Premia Academy organizes “Udaan – The Student Empowerment Summit”

Hyderabad: 29th October 2022: The Premia Academy a state-of-the-art educational institution has organized a two-day flagship event, “Udaan – Student Empowerment Summit” in association with Metamorphosis School of Entrepreneurship and Indian School of Business (ISB) Hyderabad as a venue partner. The empowerment summit kicked off with the Lighting of the Lamp by Dr. Shanta Thoutam, Chief Innovation Officer, TSIC in the presence of Ms. Sindhuri Reddy, Founder, and Managing Director, of the Premia Academy, and others. The comprehensive two-day forum will help in educating and informing the students and parents and help them make an informed career decision.

The main activities comprised multiple educational and instructive programs like seminars, keynotes, exhibitions, professional counselling, etc. on diverse topics. Shared experiences with prominent people from several industries helped in enriching the participation of the students and parents and inspired them to succeed. Other key events in the event included inputs on future careers in different fields and the role of schools in ensuring students choose the right path ahead and become successful.

Premia Academy, which has been in service for more than two years, is committed to teaching its students about their responsibilities as individuals and how they may improve the world by equipping them with the necessary skills and information to enjoy happy lives while also contributing to this goal. The mission of the Academy is to develop leaders and citizens of the world who are resilient, conscientious, and devoted to social responsibility. The Premia Academy aspires to build an atmosphere that nourishes children and prepares them to be responsible global citizens in the future, and all the children are given the opportunity to develop their potential in order to be able to positively impact society and make it better.

According to Ms. Sindhuri Reddy, Founder and Managing Director, of the Premia Academy said, ‘It is events like this that help the students shape their future in an organized manner. Students get to evaluate their personal skills, strengths, and weaknesses by interacting with various professionals. They also provide a good foundation for understanding the divergent rays of opportunities available in the quiver that are tailored to each student’s skill set. Udaan is one such educational event that aims to aid students in identifying and choosing the areas of study for building a better future. The event is important for the kids as it exposes them to a diverse range of employment choices and subject groupings.” Adding to this, Ms. Trupti Rao, Principal, of The Premia Academy, said,” The Premia Academy is an extraordinary and outstanding team that values change, diversity, and advancement. The team is focused on accelerating learning and is continually striving to improve the teaching and learning processes in order to make Premia Academy learning relevant to future occupations followed by our students. The event provided the students with opportunities to find and pursue their areas of interest as careers.”

The event is powered by Metamorphosis – School of Entrepreneurship with the objective of benefitting the students who are in search of bright and colorful career options and making the right start. The event is designed to reach out to many parents and students interested in learning more about higher education.