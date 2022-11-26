The President of India Conferred National Florence Nightingale Award to Dr Elsa Sanatombi Devi of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal

BENGALURU, November 2022: Dr. Elsa Sanatombi Devi, professor & QMR at Manipal College of Nursing and FAIMER faculty at MFIIPLIPE, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), was presented with the National Florence Nightingale Award 2021 by President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu on 7 November 2022 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi.
The historic National Florence Nightingale Awards have been presented to outstanding nursing personnel, honoring their meritorious services. The awards, formed in 1973, are a significant recognition of individuals’ efforts in the field. Dr. Elsa was the sole winner of a private organization for 2021.
Dr. Elsa said of her win, “I am beyond honored; it is a moment of deep personal satisfaction and professional pride to be acknowledged among the other outstanding winners of this prominent award. I am indebted to several people, not least my students, who have continuously inspired compassion and warmth. I am immensely grateful for the recognition and am already looking ahead to more exciting chapters as an educator and learner. I am grateful to MAHE for providing all the support & right environment to excel in my profession”
Dr. Elsa boasts of several academic and societal contributions, including those towards COVID-19 counseling under StepOne and ICMR projects for the government of India. Dr. Elsa is the first nurse to receive the FAIMER fellowship at the International FAIMER Institute in Philadelphia, USA, is a renowned trainer, and has initiated the first “Manipal Coloplast HEAL Academy”—an industry collaboration to develop and train MBBS and nursing graduate wound managers. She is currently invested in her dream project of training dementia caregivers in Udupi, Karnataka.
Dr. HS Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, said, “Dr. Elsa’s accomplishments are a credit to her professionalism, exemplary skills, desire to learn, and selfless attitude. It’s been incredible watching her rapid growth over the past two decades, and we’re all very proud of what she’s done and the impact she’s achieved. Her recent win is well deserved, and MAHE remains committed to supporting Dr. Elsa in bringing positive change to healthcare.”
Lt Gen (Dr) M D Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, praised Dr. Elsa, saying, “Dr. Elsa’s academic acumen and skills in research and leadership have opened opportunities for students and university affiliates to explore practical training and closely understand the nursing industry. Her efforts within and outside MAHE command deep admiration, and this award cements her legacy as one of the finest educators the country has to offer.”