The Scintillating Life of Iulia Hasdeu now available from Histria Books

Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of The Scintillating Life of Iulia Hasdeu by Constantin Manolache. The beautiful deluxe edition book is published by the Center for Romanian Studies, an independent academic research institute based in the United States, whose mission is to promote knowledge and understanding of Romanian history and culture worldwide. Titles from the Center for Romanian Studies are published exclusively by Histria Books.

The Scintillating Life of Iulia Hasdeu presents the life and literary works of this extraordinary Romanian child genius of the nineteenth century. Iulia Hasdeu was the daughter of Bogdan Petriceicu Hasdeu, one of the greatest literary and political figures in Romanian history. She started reading at two years old, and she wrote her first historical study at the age of six. At eight years old, she was fluent in French, German, and English. She graduated from the Bucharest Conservatory at eleven with outstanding achievements in piano and canto, after which she left for Paris and began studying at Sévigné College. She was the first Romanian woman to be accepted at the Sorbonne.

During her short life, before she ultimately succumbed to an incurable illness, Iulia wrote countless poems, short stories, and plays. Her legend grew after her tragic passing, as her father conducted regular sessions of spiritism to communicate with his deceased daughter in the afterlife. Following instructions he believed to have come from her, Hasdeu constructed the Iulia Hasdeu castle at Câmpina that today stands as a museum to commemorate her life.

The Scintillating Life of Iulia Hasdeu is a premiere for international readers and a true publishing event. An engrossing biography, it also contains English translations for many of her important works and letters. The author, Constantin Manolache was a military prosecutor, chief of military justice, and professor at the University of Bucharest. The book includes an introduction by A.K. Brackob, a noted specialist in Romanian history. The translator, Diana Livesay, is an independent journalist and translator from Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

