The Shri Ram Academy, a state-of-the-art new school with Global Standards launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Shri Ram Hyderabad Schools has announced its second school “The Shri Ram Academy’ new state-of-the-art school with International Standards at Financial District. The management of TSUS welcome and invites you to be partners in your child’s journey with the launch of “The Shri Ram Academy” with an aim to provide superlative standards in imparting the international curriculum. Keeping in mind the growing need for competent international schools in the city and with immense faith in the Shri way of imparting education, a step in this direction is a conscious commitment to do what they do well and do it best.

The virtual launch event through webinar was joined by (Attendees and guests) which included: Karthik Bharatram, Deputy Managing Director, SRF Ltd, Ms. Aishwarya Kurra and Sindhura Indukuri, Founders & Managing Directors, The Shri Ram Hyderabad Schools, Dr. Jyothi Reddy, Director of Education, The Shri Ram Hyderabad Schools & Founder Principal of The Shri Ram Universal School, Hyderabad. Members from The Shri Ram Group, Delhi and Gurugram, Ms. Sapna, VP Operations, SEL, Mr. Mahesh Balakrishnan – Development and Recognition Manager, India and Nepal – International Baccalaureate and Ms. Sunitha Gujjula, Deputy Head of the School, TSRA.

Commenting on the occasion Ms. Aishwarya Kurra & Sindhura Indukuri , Founders & Managing Directors, The Shri Ram Hyderabad Schools said, “We strongly believe in the innate potential that each child is blessed with, we partnered with Shri Educare in the year 2017 to bring Shri Legacy to Hyderabad. With the same passion and thought that the goal of education is not to increase the amount of knowledge but to create the possibilities for a child to invent, discover, and imbibe values as a way of life. With such noble principles as our leading force we are now starting the second school in Hyderabad, ‘The Shri Ram Academy (TSRA)’ offering leading international board curriculum’.

They further added,’ “With the aim to make a difference in the growth prospect within the country, we want to bring in a ‘no-box theory’ where students learning is limitless, imitable and infinite in space and time of their choice. Through proximity to nature, a diverse student population, and environmentally sound practices, The Shri Ram Academy shall reinforce and renew its deep commitment to producing Conscious Creators, Innovators, Leaders and Thinkers, who conform not to preconceived ideologies, but to the ever-changing needs of a dynamic future.

Dr. Jyothi Reddy Ghanta, Director of Education, The Shri Ram Hyderabad Schools & Founder Principal of The Shri Ram Universal School, said ”As the Director of Education at The Shri Ram Hyderabad schools, my goal is to ensure that Shriites are equipped with the best of skills and values to emerge as strong leaders who create and innovate. We envision building a school where students discover their innate talents, true potential and imbibe strong values.

“TSRA, Hyderabad with its global approach will take forward the Shri philosophy and experiential pedagogy to carve a niche and emerge as one of the best international schools in Hyderabad”, she further added.