The Shri Ram Wonder Years about to host a virtual Pan India summer enrichment program in May

The Shri Ram Wonder Years, Delhi NCR’s one of the most reputed pre-schools is going to begin conducting Summer Enrichment Programme for children of the age group ‘1.5 – 5 years’. The 25-day programme beginning from 4th May is being promoted as ‘Summer Discovery Fun’ among parents’ communities of young children through online channels like social media, newsletters, etc. The Shri Ram Wonder Years carrying forward the legacy of The Shriram school is organizing this summer enrichment programme with the theme of ‘Unlock the Child’s multiple intelligences’. The programme activities will be planned and executed by qualified and experienced primary teachers, child experts who very well understand the needs and skills of inquisitive young ones. The programme, since it is going to be a virtual one, will only be of duration 1 hour to take care of the child’s well-being.

The activities that will be a part of this Summer Discovery Fun programme are Story Time, Little Explorers- Wonder Time, Mother’s Day Craft, Karaoke Day, Brain Train Day, Word Blast, Beat the Heat, ABC’s of Self Love, Rhythmic Exploration Day and many more. Some of the unique activities like Karaoke, Brain train and space exploration will provide opportunities to children for developing rhythmic skills, visual recognition, critical thinking skills and a sense of wonder and discovery.

All the activities are being planned carefully with great attention given to young children’s thought process, habits and interests. For each child participating, TSWY has designed unique attractive online passes which come under different packages as per students’ requirements. Ms. Sumedha Goel, Director, The Shri Ram Wonder Years elaborating upon the same said, “Our school always aims to touch experiential and engaging aspects of learning for every child, as we presently have no choice other than virtual mode; it is of extreme importance that the young ones must receive right avenues for learning. Early development of child makes the foundation for rest of the academic life, co-curricular activities are vital in a child’s growth. The Pan-India summer enrichment programme is our effort to not let the young children miss on the experience of fun early learning in the comfort and safety of their homes.”