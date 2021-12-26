The Shri Ram Wonder Years brings Christmas cheers for little ones

Snowy Fest Christmas Carnival was hosted with bundle of activities by teachers

The Shri Ram Wonder Years pre-school situated in Rohini organized ‘Snowy Fest Christmas Carnival’ for their little ones. The school follows the legacy of the Shri Ram Schools, under the aegis of Shri Educare Limited. The pre-school students visited the school and participated in multiple activities like Bouncy Fun, Santa’s Photo Booth etc. The little ones came decked in their best dresses and cheerfully took part in Best Dressed Attire Competition. Puppet show, Tattoo Art and Magic Show were also arranged by the teachers to keep the students engaged. Multiple festive games were played among students and teachers; it gave them an opportunity to connect. Each student was given a Christmas Goodie Bag as a special gift.

Ms. Sumedha Goel, Director, The Shri Ram Wonder Years, Rohini wishing everyone a Merry Christmas said, “Christmas is one of the happiest times of the year, Santa Claus and his affinity to kids is very popular. We tried to bring it alive in our little event at school, it is our small effort to enable the little ones in TSWY learn about different cultures and have a joyous time as well.”