The Shri Ram Wonder Years, Rohini hosts Children’s Day celebrations for little ones

The Shri Ram Wonder Years, a preschool situated in Rohini, has celebrated Children’s Day with a series of fun and engaging activities for the young ones. The special day has been celebrated to give the children a happy and merry time in school. The pre-school under the aegis of Shri Educare Limited always tries to create nurturing experiences and environments for their students.

The little ones were engaged in a plethora of fun-filled activities like Magic Show, Tattoo making, Drawing/Coloring Competition, and interesting games. The pre-school while hosting Magic Show in their auditorium followed the COVID guidelines and ensured alternate seating arrangements with limited attendance.

Ms. Sumedha Goel, Director, The Shri Ram Wonder Years, Rohini wishing the little ones on their special day said, “We were glad to see the enthusiasm and participation from our students and parents on the Children’s Day. The activities that we arranged not just gave them a chance to meet with their friends, but also gave them a learning experience. We will continue hosting such events on special days for giving them a chance to socialize and interact with their teachers and classmates”