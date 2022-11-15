The Tears of Buddha by E.A. Allen now available from Histria Books

Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of The Tears of Buddha by E.A. Allen. The book is published by Addison & Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction.

The Tears of Buddha is a fascinating novel about murder and espionage. Marie-Claire Bernard was the widow of a national hero, and the daughter of a wealthy, politically powerful family, and her murder threatened domestic consequences for the French Government. Eager to avoid uproar in the press, the Minister of Justice summons Gérard de Montclaire – the most renowned detective of the era – to assume a familiar role: Examining Magistrate, with sweeping powers to find and prosecute the killer.

Montclaire soon learns that Marie-Claire was in possession of three rare and priceless porcelain bowls of the Tang Dynasty. The legendary bowls – called The Tears of Buddha – are now missing. A motive for murder? Soon, however, what seems to be a clear case of criminal murder and theft is overturned by developments that take Montclaire into the bizarre world of criminal syndicates, espionage, code-breaking and the German Kaiser’s boundless ambitions and hatred of France.

The author, E.A. Allen, is a farmer, history professor, and retired CIA Intelligence Officer. His most recent novel, Percy St.-John and the Chronicle of Secrets, is available from Histria Kids.

The Tears of Buddha, 152 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-175-6, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It is also available as an eBook.

