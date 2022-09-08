The University of Birmingham Dubai invites applications for MSc Financial Mathematics

September 8th, 2022: The University of Birmingham Dubai is now inviting applications from Indian students for their MSc Financial Mathematics programme for the September 2023 intake.

MSc Financial Mathematics at the University of Birmingham Dubai is a globally respected degree taught by world leaders in their fields. This programme covers topics that develop mathematical and computational skills along with the ability to conduct financial analysis. It equips students with the knowledge to assess and reduce risks when exploring investment opportunities in the face of uncertainty. The degree is both technical and practical ensuring students acquire in-depth knowledge and skills applied to the area of finance and learn computational and programming techniques.

Extended project work provides opportunities for the students to develop wider skills which help them advance quickly in their future careers.

Programme delivery:

The MSc Financial Mathematics Programme is delivered through a combination of seminars, lectures, class discussions, group work, case-study analysis and presentations. Assessments will take the form of individual essays, group assessments, end-of-term examinations and a dissertation.

Core modules will develop the understanding of scientific and engineering programming, and advanced mathematical models in Mathematical Finance.

Students will also benefit from small class sizes and personalized one-to-one sessions with their tutors.

Course dates: September 2023

Entry Requirements:

A good Honours degree (2:1 or higher) or postgraduate diploma from a UK university or equivalent recognised institutions in India

The Business School will consider holders of three-year degree programmes (first class or very good upper second class) from recognised institutions in India

IELTS 6.5 with no less than 6.0 in any band.

Application process and admission details: Applications for September 2023 will open in October after 2022 intake applications close. There is no application fee.

For more details please visit: https://www.birmingham.ac.uk/dubai/study/courses/postgraduate/financial-mathematics-msc.aspx

The following information will usually be needed before a decision can be made on an application:

One academic reference (or if appropriate to the programme applied for, it could be from the applicant’s employer)

Academic transcript(s) for all prior degrees – originals or certified photocopies

Personal Statement, approximately 5000 characters, explaining why you are interested in studying in your chosen programme

Certificate to show competency in the English language if English is not your first language and you have already taken a test (not mandatory to submit at the time of application). Students can be considered for a waiver.

Applicants may be required to submit further documents in support of their application.