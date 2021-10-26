The University of Dundee is becoming the hub of spinouts in UK

The University of Dundee is one of the best universities in the UK for producing successful spinouts, according to a new report. The University Spinout Report 2021, carried out by GovGrant, names Dundee as the UK’s sixth most successful at commercializing innovation. The University spawned 1.5% of the UK’s spinouts with these companies raising £325.7 million over the past two decades.

“We are delighted to see Dundee’s success with spinouts recognised in another UK-wide independent ranking,” said David McBeth, Director of the University’s Research and Innovation Services. “At present we have several high growth spinouts making real strides commercially, our pipeline has never been stronger, and we are always on the lookout for entrepreneurial management talent.” She added.

University students formed Exscientia a pioneer in Artificial Intelligence-driven (AI) drug discovery and design and a world-leader in its field. The company has won numerous prizes including UK’s the Queen’s Award for Enterprise Innovation, recognising its pioneering work. Exscientia is the University’s most prosperous spinout to date, and has recently launched a successful IPO it has grown into a market leader in its field.

Another successful University spinout, Amphista Therapeutics, was founded by Professor Alessio Ciulli. The biopharmaceutical company creates first-in-class therapeutics that help harness the body’s natural processes to selectively and efficiently degrade proteins that cause diseases previously thought to be ‘undruggable’.

Ten Bio is another spinout venture founded by Dr Robyn Hickerson and Dr Michael Conneely that offers an alternative for many experiments currently only performed in animals. They have developed a product, branded ‘TenSkin™’, that sees human skin stretched to an optimal tension to mimic the mechanobiology that exists in intact, living skin on the body. They received recognition earlier in the year as they were awarded £65,000 in a national competition supporting Scotland’s most exciting new enterprises, funded by Scottish EDGE.

The University Spinout Report 2021 was produced by IP specialists and R&D tax credit experts, GovGrant, to celebrate the UK’s position as a global leader in innovation. It is based on an analysis of just under 1,000 UK spinout companies, a sample that comprises £19.28 billion of capital invested, 4,489 deals, and 1,907 investors.

