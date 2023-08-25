The University of Hull invites applications for MSc Health and Climate Change

The University of Hull opened up its MSc Health and Climate Change course, designed to prepare current and future health leaders to meet these challenges head-on. It delves into the effects of climate change on human health and examines methods for lessening its impact and adjusting to it, focusing on public health.

The course enables students to research the scope of climate change and analyze its potential effects on various health issues, such as cardiorespiratory disease, vector-borne diseases, infections, immunity, nutrition, and health inequalities.

“Climate change is the biggest health threat of the 21st Century. It can be the greatest health opportunity of this Century. As tackling climate change will be tackling the root causes of many of the health inequalities we see as pervasive in our world.” Dr. Pedro Beltran-Alvarez, co-director of MSc Health and Climate Change.

Application Deadline:

University is now accepting applications for International applicants for this one-year, full-time Master’s program for September 2024-25. The international student’s enrollment will begin from beginning of October 2023 and it will remain open until the end of June 2024.

Eligibility criteria

Minimum of a 2:2 Honours degree or international equivalent in a programme related to health sciences, for example, health sciences, medicine, public health, biomedical science, and biomedical sciences.

Some (paid or unpaid) experience in a health setting, for example, in a healthcare provider, a public health department in local, regional, or national authorities, a clinical setting, a pharmacy, a vaccination center, ambulance services, a clinical or (bio)medical research laboratory, a national health system, a public health data/bioinformatics analysis group, a (bio)medical charity.

Professional experience will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

The programme is designed to highlight the interdisciplinarity between climate and health, and by participating in teaching sessions, blended learning, and conducting their research, students will gain a deeper understanding of the interconnectedness between human health and the environment.

A partnership with local authorities, the university established an MSc program that aims to equip graduates with the necessary skills to become leaders in health and climate change fields.

MSc in Health and Climate Change graduates can pursue various careers in the environmental and human health fields. They can conduct research in universities, work in international organizations, work in local and regional authorities, and contribute to mitigation and adaptation policies. Students can work with international organizations leading public health and climate change responses, such as the UN and the WHO.

They can also work in businesses that comply with environmental and health policies and regulations, and in national organizations like the Environment Agency, NHS, Public Health England, DEFRA, UK Health Alliance on Climate Change, and charities.

Find out more about MSc Health & Climate Change: https://www.hull.ac.uk/study/postgraduate/taught/health-and-climate-change-msc