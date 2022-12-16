The University of Western Australia Launches online Global MBA Programme

Mumbai, December 16 2022: – The University of Western Australia, No. 1 University in Western Australia (QS World University Rankings, 2022) and No. 3 Business School in Australia (The Australian Financial Review, 2022), has launched a two-year online Global MBA programme. This Global MBA is a unique recognition of prior learning programme where, the participants will be eligible to receive a Professional Certificate in Advanced Business Management by IIM (Indian Institute of Management) Kozhikode after the first year, followed by a Master’s in Business Administration from The University of Western Australia on successful completion of the second year of this programme.

MBA continues to be the most sought-after degree focused on boosting employability by providing a deeper and strategic understanding and practice of contemporary management concepts. In 2021, the employability among Indian business administration graduates was about 47%, emphasising the need for a holistic MBA programme that develops strong strategic, cross-functional business decision-making skills in the global context. As per the Graduate Management Admission Council’s 2020 Corporate Recruiters Survey, MBA graduates earn 77% more than people with just a normal bachelor’s degree.

The Global MBA programme is ideal for mid-to-senior level working professionals. The University of Western Australia has created this cutting-edge degree programme for the next generation of global leaders that gets you a World Educational Services (WES) validated MBA degree. The first year of the programme includes modules delivered by IIM Kozhikode, as part of Professional Certificate Programme in Advanced Business Management Programme and the second year includes modules on new–age courses including Business Strategy, Leading Change and Transformation and Leadership in Organization, being delivered by the University of Western Australia. This programme is designed to prepare professionals for the modern business world.

The global curriculum, spread over 12 modules, including 30+ live online sessions with faculty and industry experts would upskill professionals to have a competitive edge to cater to increasing business demands. The curriculum also includes a mix of pre-recorded lectures from award-winning faculty of IIM Kozhikode and the University of Western Australia and live sessions by industry experts. Additionally, the MBA degree from an Australian University will give interested participants an extra edge while applying for global opportunities or Australia PR Visa, thus improving their chances of getting a PR in Australia.

Commenting on the launch, Prof. Peter Robertson, Dean and Head, UWA Business School, said, “India is a country of great talent. The Global MBA programme prepares professionals for the modern business world that is more dynamic than ever. Our leading-edge curriculum addresses contemporary, strategic issues facing today’s leaders. A degree from the UWA Business School is your passport to the world, locally and globally, employers recognise the quality of a UWA degree in business. This programme gives you an opportunity to network with an alumni community of more than 140,000 students from over 60 countries including India, China, India Singapore, Malaysia and many more, and grow your professional worth.” Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM Kozhikode, said, “We are committed to globalizing Indian thought and business practices with future-ready skills. This programme offers not only a best-in-class curriculum but the combined insights from leading faculty at both the B-Schools, giving each participant a unique edge over their peers. On completing the first year with us, participants will complete the IIM Kozhikode certification in Advanced Business Management and master core management topics. The learn by doing approach coupled with real-world case study and industry example discussions and exercises will truly make professionals future-ready in this age of disruption.”

The University of Western Australia will grant the prestigious Alumni status to participants who have successfully completed the programme. All participants will also gain access to ample networking opportunities and Emeritus Career Services, offering easier job search and career assistance. Commencing on Monday 20 March 2023, this programme has a fee of INR 5,62,000 + GST. There is an early bird registration benefit of 10% on the program fee exclusively for participants who apply by Sunday 25 December 2022. The final early bird fee will be INR 5,05,800 + GST. Interested applicants should visit the programme page for more details and apply latest by Sunday 25 December 2022.

Pic Source: Adfactors PR