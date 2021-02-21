The winners of the biggest ever Maths online contest for kids of 2 to 4 class

Hyderabad: The Nationals of India’s largest online Arithmetic Genius Contest held on Sunday. The 5th edition of the contest was organized by India’s biggest skill development institute, SIP Academy which has a very strong base in 25 states in the country.

Six winners from each of the 2 to 4 classes have emerged as champions.

They competed with 41000 students who registered and 100 students reached the final from 20 states after a rigorous three-month selection process.. Of these 100 students from 20 states, six were declared as Champions.

More than 800 schools have participated actively in this nationwide contest.

The winners include, in the 2nd Grade Category, Tarandeep Singh of DAV Public School, Ludhiana and Rishi Pandey from Universal Public School, Delhi have become the champions

In the 3rd Grade category Avinash Sharma of St Xavier Senior Secondary Co-Ed School from Bhopal, S. Shanthoshini of Amrita Vidyalayam, Puducherry begged championships

In 4th Grade, Abdul Rafey Ansari of The Diamond Jubilee High School, Mumbai and Parvathi Jayapal of Carmel School from Trivandrum emerged Champions

Each of these six Champions from class 2 to 4 has bagged Rs 16,000/- cash prize each and a trophy and a certificate. The awards function is held virtually and the winners will be sent their cash prize, certificate and trophies through their schools.

It was the biggest Arithmetic online contest for kids of 2 to 4 class.

The preliminary rounds of the contest were conducted during the tough pandemic times when children were forced to stay at home.

The objective of the competition which was announced in September was children should be motivated during such stressful times.

It is also an endeavor to give children confidence during such a turbulent phase.

Speaking at the virtual prize distribution function, Dinesh Victor, Managing Director of SIP Academy said, what we have gone through was the toughest period. Like adults, children too learned fast to adapt. Children too learnt to adapt well to the evolving changes in daily life caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Dinesh Victor, who is also India’s well-known children’s skills development educationist

A contest like this helps children develop early Maths skills, he said. The research suggests early arithmetic skills lay a strong foundation for coding, engineering, management and many other disciplines, Dinesh added.

Students of some of the most reputed schools have participated in the contest. Students from 800 schools from across India have participated. Some of these schools include: The Diamond Jubilee High School (ICSE); Carmel School; San academy; Amrita Vidyalayam; St Xavier’s Senior Secondary Co-Ed School; Amrita Vidyalayam; Johnson Grammar School; Dav Public School; Rock Gold Academy; Bunts Sangha RNS Vidhya Niketan; The School Of The Good Shepherd; Tagore International School; DAV Public School; Universal Public School; The Jain International School; National Hill View Public School; Bhavan Vidyalaya; Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School; Cambridge; Jindal Mount Litera Zee School; Delhi Public School; Good Shepherd Nursery And Primary School

Post the initial rounds of the contest, SIP also conducted a FREE parent workshop for more than 25,000 parents – on the importance of Abacus and Arithmetic skill development.