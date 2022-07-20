The WorldGrad’s UK Year 1 Program to Accelerate Study in the UK for Indian Students…

New Delhi, 20th July 2022: The WorldGrad, India’s leading digital platform for overseas learning, has announced the “UK Year 1” program in association with the Swiss School of Business and Management (SSBM). This program will fast-track students to completing their 40-week first year of any undergraduate degree in merely 26 weeks online. The credits acquired will be approved by various UK universities courtesy of the collaboration with the SSBM.

The WorldGrad has partnered with Edge Hill University, Plymouth Marjon University, and De Montfort University to provide seamless enrollment through this program. This list will expand further.

The WorldGrad is one of the leading edtech platforms that provides additional scholarships to aspirants. The company aims to make education in the UK affordable and enhance students’ acceptance with this program. The “UK Year 1” curriculum complies with the criteria established by all UK universities. Furthermore, the one-on-one tutoring ensures that students are ready to complete their remaining curriculum on-campus.

Commenting on the program, Mr. Abhinav Mittal, Co-Founder of The WorldGrad, stated, “I am passionate about the convergence of technology and services in education and strongly believe that both are critical in achieving results. Ease of admissions is a top area in our agreement with our UK partners. It is an integrated application process where the student needs to only apply once to The WorldGrad and can then get admission offers from multiple universities.”

De Montfort University stated in response to this collaboration, “De Montfort University, Leicester, is delighted to be associated with The WordGrad. The partnership reflects our joint ambitions to provide better opportunities to Indian students looking to study in the UK. The agreement will benefit students on business courses wishing to complete their studies at DMU’s campus in Leicester. I am sure this is the start of fruitful cooperation between our institutions, and I look forward to growing a long-term and meaningful partnership.”

The WorldGrad not only increases the number of students by making a UK education more affordable but also improves the quality of students through its award winning education delivery platform. Programs like this allow students to exhibit their authenticity and commitment to learning while obtaining the necessary academic skills. As a result, aspirants also obtain a better potential for passing the evaluation of universities and visa officials.