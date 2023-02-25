ThePilot.in signs first of its kind strategic partnership with Barcelona Flight School

Bengaluru, 25 February, 2023: ThePilot.in, an aviation institute facilitating airline pilot training and building careers for future pilots, enters into a strategic partnership with Barcelona Flight School which is a pioneer in pilot training program in Spain. The goal of this collaboration is to develop a course syllabus that satisfies both Indian Dgca and EASA requirements for a commercial pilot licensing programme. For aspiring pilots, this would open a door to exposure to other highly regarded EASA Commercial Pilot Certification Programs.

ThePilot.in intends to raise public knowledge about the commercial pilot’s license as a rewarding career path. This collaboration is a start in the right path. This groundbreaking alliance satisfies the standards set by Indian and European agencies.

Commenting on the partnership, Urvi Jani is the Founder and Managing Partner of ThePilot.in says “Being a partner with Barcelona Flying School makes us feel honoured and grateful. Our collaborations are an indication of that, and our focus is on providing genuine advice for pilot training programmes that are high-quality, economical, and hassle-free. In due course, we plan to expand into other pilot training programmes and aviation software solutions to become one of the largest and most reputable pilot training firms in India.”

ThePilot.in has partnered with more than 12 flight training organisations in India, the United States, New Zealand, Spain, Canada, and South Africa to provide aspiring pilots with courses that provide the best learning environments and highly regarded airline pilot licenses with aircraft and technology that meet international standards. While keeping in mind that we have a programme that meets every budget and that we are able to support as many upcoming pilots as possible.