This Children’s Day, BeSingular introduces ZAPLearn, 1-Day specialized courses at zero cost

New Delhi: On the occasion of Children’s Day, BeSingular, an EdTech company providing next-generation skills, is all set to launch ZAPLearn, 1-day specialized courses for kids aged between 9 years to 18 years. With ZAPLearn, BeSingular aims at helping as many children as possible by providing the course free of cost. The courses will range from Artificial Intelligence (AI), Game Design, Python, App Development and more, for a duration of 120 minutes a session. This gives children an opportunity to experience cutting-edge technologies so that they develop a better understanding of it.

BeSingular has been constantly transforming the education space with innovative ideas. It has successfully designed a curriculum globally curated by a team of world-class professionals from India and Germany. BeSingular’s program focuses on modern-day technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, Game Design, Internet of Things (IoT), Drones, 3D printing, iOS App Development, Augmented & Virtual Reality (AR/VR). BeSingular provides live access to 3D printing and robotics studio in their German Lab to selected students which help them interact with international industry experts.

“The kind of skills required for employment today are not commonly taught in our traditional classroom setup. Hence, we offer children the possibility to learn cutting-edge technology and make them future-ready. With our superfast 1-day specialized courses, we aim at guiding the younger ones ”, said Nitesh Jain, Founder, BeSingular.

About BeSingular:-

BeSingular is an International Tech Education company established in May 2019. It is a platform that provides the next generation with necessary skills to create a real, responsible impact by learning future technologies. The curriculum, which is curated by a group of experts and graduates from Harvard, MIT, and Georgia Tech with over 200 man-years of combined industry knowledge and experience, is designed to make students fearlessly exploratory, become big dreamers, progressive, dynamic, and futuristic individuals. The Exponential Technologies offered at BeSingular are Artificial Intelligence (AI), Programming, Robotics, Design, Game Design, IOT, Drones, 3D printing, and Augmented & Virtual Reality (AR, VR). Knowledge of these skills is critical for the success of the next generation irrespective of the career they choose to build.

Further, BeSingular has undertaken extensive research and engagement to bolster its curriculum to impact and develop other skills including Leadership, Social Skills, Math, and Analytical Reasoning. This significantly improves the 4C’s; Creativity, Collaboration, Critical Thinking and Communication. These 4C’s will enhance the students’ performance as the topics taught at BeSingular are beyond traditional school curriculum but are essential to make an individual future ready for the rapidly evolving world.