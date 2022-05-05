This summer indulge in a literary journey at Kumaon Literary Festival (KLF)

This year’s festival aims to bring together creative minds to offer insights on matters relevant to the literature and our cultural life as a nation. Announcing the festival Mr. Sumant Batra said, “We are extremely excited to host this year’s Kumaon Literary Fest and look forward to taking art and literature lovers on a creative journey. We have a very impressive line-up of speakers this year along with some interesting book launches and discussions. The energy is going to be positive and palpable as the best of artists, writers, and historians come together to support art in its best form.”

Each year, the festival, promotes art and world heritage with numerous innovative initiatives. This year, the festival will have eminent speakers like Amrit Gangar, film historian and writer, Anant Vijay, senior journalist and author, Rahul Rawail, film director and writer, Milee Ashwarya, publisher, Ebury Publishing and Vintage Publishing at Penguin Random House India, His Grace Sri Chanchalapathi Dasa, Senior Vice-President of ISKCON, Bangalore and Vice-Chairman of the Akshaya Patra Foundation among many others. Mr. Bibek Debroy, Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India, will also be giving the keynote address on ‘Translating the Ancient Text: The Place of Mythology in the Popular Consciousness.’.

“Our approach towards the festival is aimed at maximizing the impact, optimizing on the resources and ensuring measurable and tangible outcomes. This event will bring together writers, historians, artists, literary pioneers and prodigies from around the world. Renowned authors like Dhritiman Chaterji, Kiran Manral, Jerry Pinto and Gautam Chintamani will also grace the event with their presence. Apart from these, several key current and former bureaucrats and domain experts will be present at the event and participate in discussions and launches of books including ‘Tijara Mystery Codes by Hemma Myers Sood’, ‘Remo: The Autobiography of Remo Fernandes’, ‘Sing, Dance and Pray – The Inspirational Story of Srila Prabhupada by Hindol Sengupta’, ‘My Name is GauharJaan!: The Life and Times of a Musician by Vikram Sampath’ and many more.” Mr. Batra added.

The festival was founded in the year 2014 by Mr. Sumant Batra, a lawyer of global repute, author and a cultural champion. KLF is conceptualised as an institution with an eco-system comprising a number of projects and activities: Fellows of Nature, in partnership with French Institute in India and Wildlife Trust of India; Women Unlimited Series, in partnership with United Nations Women; Literary Bhagidari and Have a Safe Journey.

The not-for-profit festival has held many successful editions attended by hundreds of literary luminaries and thinkers from around the world.

India has been a global hub for arts and culture since centuries; the setting and inspiration for celebrated works of literature, drama and art, and home to artists and writers from around the world. KLF brings together brilliant and unique minds from various genres of the creative world. Artists whose work is considered credible, reliable, and honourable get together and through their discussions provide guidance and enriching insights to those who are most receptive; our youth.

To participate at Kumaon Literary Festival, do register; at https://event.kumaonliteraryfestival.org/registration.php