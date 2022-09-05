This Teacher’s Day, celebrate ‘Knowledge’ with these five audiobooks

We live in the world of knowledge. It’s easily available and can make this world, better or worse. That’s why we need teachers in our lives who enable us to differentiate good from bad and make our minds process things better. As we get moving toward a better future, Pocket FM has curated these 5 audiobooks to keep our knowledge shaped towards a better world.

YuvakonUthoJago: Swami Vivekananda has been an inspiration and has left an everlasting impression in the mind of people. His thoughts are relevant even today and implementing it will make life beautiful. Listen to this audiobook now and learn the values of Swami Vivekananda.

MujheBanna Hai UPSC Topper: If you are preparing for competitive exams and dreaming of becoming an IAS, IPS, or IFS officer, then why not learn from the successful teacher- Nishanth Jain? The 2014 UPSC topper shares his valuable insights and tips to help you achieve your dreams. Listen to him and target your goals.

SampoornaChanakyaNeeti: It is a wonderful collection of sayings by Acharya Chanakya. The audiobook that is over 2000 years old enlightens ‘Chanakya’s policies,’ which are pertinent even to this day. It is not just the privileged but mass also which relates to ideologies on peace, humanity, and prosperity among others. Tune into the audiobook and learn from the greatest teachers the world has seen.

AageBadhne Ki Kala: This book by Swett Marden has aroused people’s ambition, changed their ideals and aims, and spurred them to the successful undertaking of what they before had thought impossible. Listen to the audiobook to get inspired and achieve all that you want in life.

Memory: How To Develop, Train and Use It- It is a time-tested, comprehensive study of concepts and principles of memory improvement penned down by the pioneer William Walker Atkinson. His methods are specific for training the eyes and ears for memory improvement. There are specific approaches to improving memory for names, faces, places, and numbers. Your teachers might have also taught you these techniques, tune into the audiobook and recollect those learning.