This Teachers Day – Five Edtech Portals which can act as teachers for children during COVID 19 Pandemic

Globally, the closure of schools and educational institutions has affected almost 600 million learners across the world. COVID 19 pandemic has turned education system upside down and boosted remote learning process.

Hence, the EdTech platforms came into play to provide solutions to millions of students in India and helping them with their studies as well as keeping them safe from the deadly COVID-19. Also, these portals are catering to all age groups of children starting from 3 to 16+.

So, this Teachers Day we have listed five EdTech platforms that are helping students to easily study at home or acquire a new skill:

Vedantu :- Vedantu Learn Live Online is one of India’s leading online tutoring website that covers the whole syllabus ranging from CBSE, ISCE, NTSE, Olympiads, and even IIT JEE. Vedantu is offering free online classes on its website and through its app in order to keep students safe inside their homes. The website also offers free study material, apart from the online classes. The website has given a free access to all live classes and content of Vedantu for Grades 1 to 12, JEE & NEET. The online classes can be accessed via their website and on their app that is available for free on Android and iOS.

BeSingular.com – BeSingular is an EdTech platform to skill the next generation, create real, responsible impact through working with the technologies of the future. It’s age graded curriculum, which is curated using the best minds, is built to make students(Age 8-16 yrs) be fearlessly exploratory, big dreamers, progressive, dynamic, and futuristic. The programs at BeSingular focus on teaching Exponential Technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Programming, Robotics, Game Design, Embedded Systems, 3D printing, and Augmented & Virtual Reality (AR, VR). BeSingular impart these programs via offline & Online mode along with live projects focused on solving real world challenges and are curated by technologists and global experts. Established in May 2019 and founded by Mr. Nitesh Jain, he believes in having the ability to shape young kids’ imagination by helping them adapt to the future of technology and solve humanity’s biggest challenges. BeSingular’s Massive Transformative Purpose (MTP) is ‘Transforming education ecosystem to impact the learning possibilities of the next generation.’

Flintoclass@HOME – A preschool-at-home model designed to deliver high-quality preschool education to the homes of children during the COVID-19 pandemic. The easy-to-use comprehensive preschool kit ensures that children continue their early education from the safety and comfort of their homes. Currently, it includes programs for 1.5-5.5 year olds and follows a blended learning approach with pre-recorded interactive sessions and hands-on activities. The all-inclusive monthly kit gets delivered with multi-sensory learning experiences, daily activities, step-by-step instructions, revision materials and even a dashboard to track every child’s daily progress. Flinto believes that given the right tools, every child has the ability to bloom and grow to his/her fullest capacity. And that’s why they take their design process very seriously. All the products and learning tools are intensively researched, developed and assessed at India’s first and only R&D Centre for early education — Flinto Early Learning Research Foundation, by a team of child psychologists, pedagogy experts, curriculum developers and game designers. The research centre collaborates with parents and early educators to create an ecosystem that is conducive for harnessing the true potential in every child.

Brainly – It is one of the largest online learning platforms, uniting students with fellow students, parents, and teachers around the world to help solve their academic problems and to facilitate knowledge exchange. It has a user base of over 25million in India. Here, it connects users to their peers to help strengthen their skills, from math to science, history, and beyond for free.

Byju’s – It is India’s most loved learning app for anyone from the first standard to a higher education aspirant. Engaging video lessons, study material mapped to the syllabus, interactive questions and unlimited practice with in-depth analysis inculcates a fun-learning experience, keeping the interest and longer retention period intact. You may buy a course as per the personal requirement. This EduTech platform makes the learning and understanding of concepts much easier for school kids. The subject focus of the platform is Maths and Science, and the concepts are explained using 12-20 minute digital animation videos.