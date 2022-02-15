Thought Leadership’ session at Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai with Mr Harsh Lal, Co-Founder, Director of The Souled Store

Mumbai, 15th February 2022: Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, under its Thought Leadership Unplugged series hosted Mr Harsh Lal for a virtual interactive session with the student community on 11 February 2022.

x

In an hour-long session, Mr Harsh Lal, took the students through the various challenges and travails that he had to undergo at the helm of The Souled Store, especially with the advent of the pandemic in early 2020. “When the lock down hit us in 2020, our entire operations were shut down for 2.5 months from March,” he said.

One of the critical aspects that Mr. Harsh Lal elaborated extensively was on being resilient and nimble on the foot to come out with solutions and to sustain a business.

The session saw the students freely asking various questions and Mr. Harsh answering it elan.

x

Elaborating on the observations the company made during Covid he said, “Customer are not looking for the cheapest products or the biggest discounts. They are looking for the product that would give them value for money”.

The Mumbai-based casual wear brand had raised ₹75 crore as a part of its Series B funding led by Elevation Capital. It will be using the capital to expand its product portfolio on both licensed merchandise and casual wear, while building better brand awareness and offline retail presence pan India.