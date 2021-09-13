Times Professional Learning and IIM Nagpur launch four new executive education courses

Times Professional Learning, one of India’s leading education providers for working professionals and executives, and IIM Nagpur, one of India’s new generation IIMs, have launched four management courses delivered via a blended learning model – Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Strategic Management (CSM), Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Operations Management (OMP), Post Graduate Certificate Programme in General Management (GMP), and Senior Management Programme (SMP). The programmes have been developed as part of the ongoing collaboration between TimesTSW, the executive education vertical of Times Professional Learning, and IIM Nagpur.

According to World Economic Forum, nearly 50% of companies [i] worldwide had estimated that by 2020, advancements in technology and automation will require more than half of all employees to reskill and upskill. The COVID-19 crisis has exacerbated this need, as the lockdown hastened digitalisation across the world. At the same time, various business challenges encountered due to the disruption caused, have highlighted the need for business leaders who possess strategic and analytical thinking, as well as the capability for deriving data-driven insights that power the growth strategy of companies. This helps them foresee emerging trends and adapt quickly in response, to continue achieving key organisational goals.

The management programmes offered by IIM Nagpur and TimesTSW address these gaps and prepare executives for the dynamic business environment of the future. With an immersive curriculum and a sincere, contemporary, and practical approach, these programmes are designed to help develop new-age professionals with robust management, strategy, and leadership capabilities. They will also be introduced to new-age technologies, tools and frameworks that will help them create value and drive growth of their organisations.

Speaking about the programmes, Anish Srikrishna, CEO, Times Professional Learning, said, “After having proven their worth in an organisation, the next step for ambitious professionals is to be in a role where they can influence or make decisions for their organisation and drive business transformation. Through these programmes, created in partnership with IIM Nagpur, one of the nation’s premier Indian B-Schools, we offer learners subject matter expertise, insights, and knowledge of new technology. This helps them drive organisational transformation to match today’s dynamic needs. We are committed to continue developing many more such programmes and learning initiatives. Our focus is to facilitate innovative thinking and leverage technology to chart solutions for real world issues, thus benefiting businesses and society.”

Dr. Bhimaraya Metri, Director, IIM Nagpur, said, “To help organisations ride the Industry 4.0 reformation, professionals need to be not only equipped with domain knowledge but also have the necessary soft skills and technological expertise. To prep them effectively for leadership in these uncertain times we offer programmes that foster innovative and entrepreneurial thinking. Our immersive, blended programmes aim to groom future leaders through a contemporary curriculum delivered by our eminent faculty. Through this collaboration with Times Professional Learning, we produce professionals who can demonstrate leadership, innovation, business insight and global citizenship.”

The programmes were inaugurated in a virtual ceremony attended by many prominent guests. While GMP was inaugurated by Mr. Nimish Joshi, Member – Board of Governors, IIM Nagpur and Executive Vice President & Head of Sports Strategy, Star TV Network; CSM was inaugurated by Mr. Puneet Pushkarna, Member – Board of Governors, IIM Nagpur, and General Partner, Solmark. SMP was inaugurated by Mr. C.P. Gurnani, Chairperson – Board of Governors, IIM Nagpur, and CEO & MD, Tech Mahindra and OMP will be inaugurated by Mr. Vaibhav Dange, Member – Board of Governors, IIM Nagpur and Advisor, National Highways Authority of India, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways. The inaugural address was delivered by Prof. Bhimaraya Metri, Director, IIM Nagpur, and Programme Director, SMP. Also attending the ceremony were Prof. Neerpal Rathi, Programme Director, GMP; Prof. Saurabh Pandya – Programme Director, CSM; Prof. Papi Reddy – Programme Director, OMP; Prof. Prakash Awasthy – Programme Director, OMP; Anish Srikrishna, CEO, Times Professional Learning; and the faculty and staff of IIM Nagpur.