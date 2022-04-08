Times Professional Learning, IIM Trichy emerge as a strategic partner to provide Leadership and Change Management programme for Manappuram Finance

April 8th, 2022: Times Professional Learning (TPL) and Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli have collaborated to specially design, develop, and deliver Management Development Programme in Leadership & Change Management for senior professionals of Manappuram Finance Limited to equip them with new-age Leadership and Change Management skills. The six-month virtual programme would focus on modules like Internal and External stakeholder Alignment, Sustainability, Organisation Development, Interpersonal and Individual Alignment as well as Individual, Strategic, and Contextual Aspects of Leadership.

The participants are to undertake a project of use to the company which would provide learning on Leadership and Change for them, mentioned Prof. Vijaya, one of the Programme Directors. Prof. Deepak Srivastava, one of the Programme Directors added that Change Management would be most relevant to Manappuram Finance which has been in existence since 1949 and has grown leaps and bounds along with the Indian Economy.

Speaking at the announcement of the programme, Arun Kabra, CFO and President, Enterprise and Skilling Business, Times Professional Learning, said, “At TPL, we provide curated executive education solutions for organizations to equip them with new-age leadership skills. We are delighted to offer a customized programme developed with IIM Tiruchirappalli to accelerate the growth momentum of Manappuram Finance Limited.”

Mr. Nanda Kumar, MD, and CEO of Manappuram Finance shared that the company has gone through many changes, and this is one of the important initiatives to upskill and develop managers as Leaders to cope with the changes and lead the company forward and contribute to organizational development.