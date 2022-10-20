TimesPro, IMI New Delhi strategically collaborate to introduce executive education solutions for working professionals

October 20, 2022: TimesPro and International Management Institute, New Delhi have strategically collaborated to launch several executive education programs for working professionals to elevate their career prospects and build competencies to stay in sync with the changing industry requirements.

TimesPro and IMI, New Delhi have commenced their association with the announcement of the 11-month Executive Certificate Programme in Business Management to equip working professionals to scale up in their careers by learning new-age skills and developing capabilities to address emerging challenges of the VUCA world. TimesPro and IMI, New Delhi will further their collaboration with the announcement of several more executive education programs for professionals who are at various stages of their careers. These programs would be delivered via TimesPro’s state-of-the-art Learning (IL) platform and delivered in Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode.