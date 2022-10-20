TimesPro, IMI New Delhi strategically collaborate to introduce executive education solutions for working professionals

October 20, 2022: TimesPro and International Management Institute, New Delhi have strategically collaborated to launch several executive education programs for working professionals to elevate their career prospects and build competencies to stay in sync with the changing industry requirements.
TimesPro and IMI, New Delhi have commenced their association with the announcement of the 11-month Executive Certificate Programme in Business Management to equip working professionals to scale up in their careers by learning new-age skills and developing capabilities to address emerging challenges of the VUCA world. TimesPro and IMI, New Delhi will further their collaboration with the announcement of several more executive education programs for professionals who are at various stages of their careers. These programs would be delivered via TimesPro’s state-of-the-art Learning (IL) platform and delivered in Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode.
Speaking on the announcement, Anish Srikrishna, CEO, TimesPro, said, “TimesPro is delighted to collaborate with IMI New Delhi to introduce new-age and future-centric programs for working professionals to boost their career prospects. The skills learned through these programs will help build competencies and create future leaders for our growing workforce.”
Dr. Himadri Das, Director General, International Management Institute, New Delhi, said, “We aim to create a meaningful impact in the executive education domain especially since reskilling has become a significant factor for working professionals. Through our association with TimesPro, we aim to bring excellence in education through our offerings, to build the repertoire of our workforce and make them future-ready.”