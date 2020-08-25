Tips and Tricks to crack DU JAT 2020

Being the only medium to seek admissions to the top colleges in DU for various Undergraduate management programs, DU – Joint Admission Test (DU-JAT) makes this one of its kind special and favourites among aspirants. Due to the uniqueness, finesse & wholesomeness of the courses, DUJAT remains at the top list of students’ for making a better career choice.

Unlike other Delhi University merit-based selection courses, any student from any stream can apply to this paper and mind it, no deduction for not having Management/Economics as a subject in class XII. Also, all the three-course curriculums are designed to bring in wholesomeness from the scratch.

Delhi University’s Joint Admission Test (DU-JAT) is one of the most sought entrance exams conducted annually for admission to various management programs offered by DU. This is conducted across 18 cities for admissions to six stipulated colleges offering Bachelor of Management studies (BMS) and eight other colleges which offer B. A (Hons) in Business Economics and BBA (FIA) programmes at DU’s affiliated institutes.

With a limited number of seats, admission to the courses require only 60% in class XII that provides an opportunity to the students to prove their mettle in the written test. The aim is to analyse the theoretical understanding or skills of the student rather than just the merit base.

“The first thing that the aspirants should believe is that they are putting a lot of effort in their preparation and that everyone is sailing in the same boat. Currently, the amount of practice that one is putting in, will differentiate them from the other students preparing for these entrances. With a tentative date for the entrance exam in mind, in order to accelerate the preparations, a tentative planning can be ensured to maximize the potentials in the coming weeks. While there is no escaping from the business awareness and current affairs, aspirants need to keep themselves up to date on a daily basis.” Said Ankit Kapoor Managing Director, Pratham Test Prep

In order to keep oneself differentiated from other candidates for excelling the DU-JAT 2020, there is a dire need for regular and rigorous practice. Students are advised to take regular mock tests and direct their preparation with a focus on scoring more in less than the speculated time. This time saviour will help them in utilisation in the lengthier sections like Logical reasoning and quantitative ability.

“The current situation is challenging for everyone, and as students have shown a lot of perseverance and patience which is commendable at this age. Serious aspirants have surpassed all the levels of anxiety and are continuously overpowering themselves with constant enthusiasm and zeal. Remember, you are not alone, proper assistance and guidance is the key to success all the way.” He added.