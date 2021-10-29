Tips To Prepare For Online Admission Interview

There’s a lot that goes into college admissions – from preparing for competitive exams to a statement of purpose to recommendations letters, and let’s not forget interviews. The interview is one of the criteria based on which schools shortlist potential applicants. It goes hand-in-hand with excellent test scores and an impressive statement of purpose.

With the onset of the pandemic, the interview process has largely moved online. An online interview might sound new to you, but there’s nothing to panic or worry about. With some proper planning and sufficient practice, you’ll become comfortable with the process and boost your confidence. Soon, the interview will be like a walk in the park for you.

Here is a curated list of pointers and tips to help you ace your interview with ease.

1. Do your research

It’s crucial you are well-informed about the school before your interview. A lack of research not only is evident but also indicates a certain degree of disinterest in the school.

A few talking points that may help you are:

Why you’d like to attend the school

What makes you a good fit?

Some unique factors that interest you about the school

Rather than surface-level answers like “I want to learn from renowned professors,” dig deeper. This shows you’ve taken the time to learn about the institute and picture yourself there.

2. Practice answering common interview questions

While it’s impossible to foretell what the interviewer will ask, you can prepare for some common college interview questions. Here’s are a few ideas of some questions:

Why do you want to attend this university?

What are your strengths and weaknesses?

What do you want to do after college?

Tell us something interesting about you that’s not in your application.

A word of caution, while preparing is don’t memorize any answers. You can have a few pointers handy and build from there. The interview is a conversation about showcasing your personality.

Tip: When you answer, don’t be extremely elaborate. Get to the point quickly. Also, try to keep answers fresh, something they haven’t seen or read in your essay.

3. Feel free to ask questions, too

As an interviewee, asking questions reinforces the fact that you’re truly interested in the school, and you’ve done your research.

Put some thought into this. Make a list of creative questions that you can’t easily find on the web. Alternatively, you can ask questions related to something mentioned in the interview.

Some suggestions to get your creative juices flowing are:

What’s your advice for an incoming student?

What made you choose this school?

How does this school help students prepare for their future (education/career)

The idea is to show you’re enthusiastic and curious about the institute.

Tip: Steer clear of questions regarding your admission, your essay, etc. Focus more on school culture, programs, and opportunities.

4. Schedule strategically

As the good old saying goes, “practice makes perfect.” If you’re doing several interviews, schedule them strategically.

One way to do this is to rank schools by your choice “first choice,” “second choice,” and so on. If possible, interview with schools from the bottom to the top. The idea is, the more you interview, the more you’ll sharpen your interview skills. By the time you reach your top school, you’ll be a seasoned interviewee.

5. Be yourself

During the interview, you need to be yourself. When you are your true self, the interview can easily see who you are, what you bring to the table, and how you can add to the institute and community.

Just remember, you have many sides to showcase, pick the one that shows you being poised, mature, confident, and professional.

Dressing up is an important aspect too. You can’t look like you’ve just peeled yourself off the couch. You need to look presentable. Wear something that makes you feel comfortable.

Tip: Keep smiling. This makes everyone more comfortable. Remember, the interviewer wants this to go well too!

6. Practice makes perfect!

Like any form of art, your interview also requires practice and commitment to reach fluency. One option is to prepare a series of mock questions and answers that vary in difficulty. Jot down talking points and once you are satisfied with your responses, you can use a mirror and keep practicing. You can ask friends and family for help too.

Despite help, if you feel like you have long pauses, extra words, scattered responses, or stutters, you can always seek professional guidance. The experts who conduct the Xtraprep Digital Interaction Workshop are experienced and will help you ace your interview. The workshop is designed to help students formally present themselves, build on communication and confidence, interact with experts as well as gain insight into a few tips and tricks to succeed.

You can also use the workshop as a self-evaluation tool and self-improvement. You can listen to yourself and honestly assess strengths and areas of improvement.

By the end of the sessions, your answers will sound confident and spontaneous, not robotic or memorized. Your overall body language, gestures, tone, voice, and other elements will reflect a calm and relaxed demeanor.

The Bottom Line: It’s OK To Be Nervous

It’s easy for someone to tell you not to be nervous, but let’s face it only you know the butterflies you feel inside.

Just remember, your college is not a make-or-break situation. Think of it as a chance to make conversation with someone from the institute who wants to learn more about you and you about the college. This, along with adequate practice and preparation, makes a world of a difference.

Any other last-minute nerves are fine. Try to stay calm, recall the exercises you did in the workshops you attended, if any, and give it your all! Just be yourself and you’ll crush it. Good luck!