TMRW Partners with TCS to digitally transform K-12 Education Sector

India, 20th July 2022; TMRW, a leading education technology company born out of the largest private K-12 education provider in the world, today announced Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will join it in efforts to share its all-in-one integrated platform.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, will become a strategic partner of TMRW to drive best-in-class learning experiences to learners in the K-12 education sector.

Through this partnership, TMRW will leverage their all-in-one integrating Learning Operating System (LearnOS) to bring together the entire spectrum of education and school operational elements under one unified umbrella, with TCS providing consulting services, implementation, managed services, and system integration capabilities to schools throughout the world.

TCS Education Unit will lead as the Consulting partner and Systems Integrator for TMRW’s platform and will invest in creating a knowledge repository for TMRW’s products and services. This includes establishing a Center of Excellence within TCS, which will be used to share expertise and new perspectives on the latest technology trends and innovative solutions. The center will act as a bridge between TMRW and TCS, building on each entity’s decades-long legacy in education and technology sectors, respectively.