Top 5 IBDP schools to give wings to your International curriculum dream

India’s education system is one of the largest in the world. Lately, international schools have grabbed attention of both students and parents looking for global education. They follow international curriculum like IB and prepares students for tests such as the TOEFL, IELTS, SAT, and GRE. These tests are necessary for enrollment in any international university.Apart from the curriculum that is academically challenging, it also focuses on student’s holistic development – critical thinking, open mindedness, empathy and cutural appreciation.

These international schools aim world-class for Indian students with an affordable fee structure. The schools follow International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum which follows an inquiry-based approach that helps learners make connections across traditional subjects and encourages them to think critically and challenge what they learn.

Knowledgeum Academy-

Knowledgeum Academy is an authorized IB World School backed by the JAIN Group, an education provider in India having 30 years of legacy. It is a place where the mind and heart come together for an immersive learning experience. The Academy offers International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) and delivers a holistic and engaging curriculum that is highly rigorous, learner-centric and reflective to Grades 11 and 12 students. Located in the heart of Bengaluru – Jayanagar, Knowledgeum Academy is easily accessible from any part of the city. The curriculum is available at a competitive cost making it affordable for many students.

Doon Public School-

Doon Public School is an English, co-educational Senior Secondary School that combines the absolute best in educational techniques, fueled and propelled by a diverse and yet totally modern educational philosophy.

The institution, which is situated in an outstanding red brick facility with cutting-edge amenities, is currently commemorating its 39th year of service to the nation. To stay up with technology advancements and usher in the twenty-first century, the school has used Computer Aided Learning in all aspects of teaching and learning to optimise the efficacy of the process.

The American School of Bombay-

The American School of Bombay, established in 1981, is an independent, coeducational day school in Mumbai, India. From pre-kindergarten through grade 12, the school provides an educational programme in the pattern of the United States. The academic year runs from the middle of August to the beginning of June. The organisation, curricular methodologies, and pedagogy of the school combine an American educational approach with the International Baccalaureate Program.

Dhirubhai Ambani International School-

Dhirubhai Ambani International School is a K-12 co-educational International Day School that was founded in 2003 with the goal of providing world-class educational opportunities in Mumbai.

The school is a member of the CISCE (Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations) and CAIE (Cambridge Assessment International Education), and it prepares students for the ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) and IGCSE (International General Certificate of Secondary Education) Year 10 examinations. The School is a CIPP member (Cambridge International Primary Programme). We are authorised by the IB (International Baccalaureate) to provide the IB Diploma Programme in Years 11 and 12.

Mahatma Gandhi International School-

MGIS is student-centered and operates on democratic self-governance principles. It has provided a platform for hands-on learning through projects with real-world applications. It was Gujarat’s first international school, the state’s first to employ Apple technology, and India’s first to provide skill development courses associated with Edexcel BTEC. MGIS has an active international and national education exchange programme with France, Australia, South Korea, the United States, and Ladakh (India).