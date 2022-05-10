Top 5 online learning platforms for UPSC Aspirants to crack UPSC 2022

The UPSC Civil Services Exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) each year is one of India’s most prestigious exams and is a coveted dream of many youngsters across India. Preparing for UPSC Civil services exams is not easy, and over the years, the exam patterns have changed exceedingly. Initially, aspirants had only books to learn from; however, with the advent of technology, applicants today have a multitude of resources available, one of which is the internet. Numerous websites provide the information but there are very few that allow students a good learning environment.

Here are the five best EdTech platforms for UPSC aspirants to prepare for UPSC exams 2022:

CIVILSDAILY

The Delhi-based company is India’s largest in-person government exam mentoring platform. Civilsdaily is on a mission to change the way aspirants prepare for government exams by optimizing their entire preparation journey – from the start to the end. The company pioneers the concept of 1-1 mentorship via a dedicated team of mentors and leverages AI/ML to power its study material and assessments. Having close to 1 million app downloads with a rating of 4.7 and 2M monthly visits make it a favorite among students and toppers. Recommended by All India Rank 1, Civilsdaily is the most innovative platform covering all aspects of the IAS UPSC exam. Features include relevant current affairs from prominent newspapers aligned with the demands of the exam.Civilsdaily is indeed a good platform to study for UPSC preparation. Just like covering many topics is necessary for the preparation, loading oneself with so much information from many resources is also not a useful strategy.

Edukemy

Edukemy is an Ed-tech platform that focuses on preparing students for competitive exams. We are currently offering our courses online for India’s most prestigious exams, including the UPSC, SSC, Banking, and State PSCs. Edukemy provides immersive and personalized education to all, which is essential to crack Competitive Exams. With this clear goal in mind, Edukemy has developed a one-of-a-kind evaluation model, based on easy-to-use technology for both non-subjective and subjective competitive exams

For students, the platform provides interactive sessions, personalized feedback, personalized mentoring, peer-to-peer learning, and access to the best faculties to provide effective remote learning.

Sprint UPSC

SprintUPSC is an engaging and analytics-driven test platform with high-quality content for UPSC aspirants. This fully bilingual (Hindi/English), independent and unbiased practice platform encourages aspirants to study from anywhere but practice on SprintUPSC and caters to their personalized custom practice needs in a one-of-its-kind way. SprintUPSC tags each and every question to a particular book chapter/news link, making the data verifiable.

The platform offers features such as hyper-personalization, gamification of learning, advanced analytics, collaboration, and community learning. The underlying technology platform code-named DeepLearn Sprint X.0 has been developed using state-of-the-art technologies including Cloud Computing, AI, Big Data Analytics, and Blockchain that makes it highly scalable, available, reliable, flexible, and secure.

Testbook

Testbook is an ed-tech start-up that has over 11 million registered users and is helping Tier 2 and Tier 3 students prepare for UPSC and other such Government exams. This platform was formatted especially to aid these students to bridge the digital gap and infrastructural limitations. Testbook provides subscription-based access to 200+ online courses and 6500+ mock tests at a much more affordable price. It is a one-stop solution for government job aspirants which gives a 360° learning experience by providing live online coaching with the planned curriculum through top-notch faculty whose target audience is 16 – 26 years.

Adda247

Adda247 has completed more than 10 years of successful operations in India. Over the years, it has emerged as one of the largest test preparation platforms in the country while making quality education accessible to student masses and providing them training through India’s renowned faculties. Currently, Adda247 is present in both online and offline platforms with more than 450 coaching centers, above 500 professionals, and more than 1000 teachers across the country. Since its inception in 2010, it has successfully trained more than 100 million students.