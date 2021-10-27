Top 5 Real Estate colleges to pursue your career in real estate industry

A job in real estate involves extensive understanding of the real estate market and finances, as well as familiarity with zoning and tax laws, insurance, and mortgages and banking, regardless of where you live. Real estate careers require a deep understanding of financial, analytical thinking, communication, and cooperation skills, which is why online real estate degree programmes highlight key business and finance principles for real-world application in the profession.

In today’s fast-paced world, real estate is about more than simply gorgeous houses. It’s a common misconception that a successful real estate job requires being a wealthy developer or a well-connected broker. There is so much more to accomplish, but before we get into the specifics of those roles, here are five reasons to choose this industry in terms of job stability and the potential for continuous development and growth:

Here is a list of some private and government colleges providing academic courses related to the real estate-

1. RICS School of Built Environment, Amity University, Noida has courses for undergraduates and postgraduates. BBA in Construction Management & BBA in Construction & Real Estate Infrastructure are full-fledged 3-year courses. MBA in Construction Project Management & Infrastructure Management are 2-year courses in regular mode

2. National Institute of Construction Management & Research (Pune) provides PG Diploma and Diploma courses in Infra, Finance & Urban Development. The institute also offers distance learning programs.

3. Global Institute of Construction Management & Research (New Delhi) also provides a 2 year PG Diploma course in Construction & Infrastructure Management, as a regular study program.

For the foreseeable future, the real estate industry will provide you with several opportunities to advance your career. As a rising country, India will require an influx of highly skilled and motivated young individuals to join the workforce and propel the sector to new heights.